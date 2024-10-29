Alex Salmond’s family feel ‘grief of a nation’ as former first minister laid to rest in Strichen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond’s family feel ‘grief of a nation’ as former first minister laid to rest in Strichen

The former SNP leader's family and close friends gathered at Strichen Parish Church to pay their respects on Tuesday afternoon.

By Adele Merson
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Alex Salmond’s family say they feel the “grief of a nation and beyond” in a heartfelt tribute to the late first minister as he is laid to rest in Strichen.

The former SNP leader’s family and close friends gathered at the village’s parish church for a private funeral led by local minister Reverend Ian McEwan on Tuesday.

Mr Salmond lived in a converted former mill in Strichen with wife Moira, and served as both an SNP MP and MSP in Aberdeenshire for more than three decades.

Tributes poured in for Mr Salmond after his death from a heart attack on October 12 during a political conference in North Macedonia.

Moira, family and loyal political friends attended with eulogies delivered by former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, SNP MSP Fergus Ewing and Mr Salmond’s niece, Christina Hendry.

Former Commons speaker John Bercow was in attendance along with figures including former SNP MP Joanna Cherry, veteran nationalist Jim Sillars and ex-SNP minister Alex Neil.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ms Hendry told mourners that in the last two weeks they have felt the “grief of a nation, and beyond” for her uncle.

Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow leaving after the funeral service. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

“For everyone in this room we have felt the loss differently”, she said in a statement released shortly before the funeral.

“Uncle Alex was an important person to many, but to us he was a husband, a brother, an uncle, a colleague and a dear friend.”

Mr Salmond’s body returned to the north-east on October 18, after being flown in on a privately chartered flight from North Macedonia.

Locals lined the streets of Fraserburgh and Strichen to welcome him home, as a group of pro-independence bikers led a convoy from Aberdeen Airport to the Broch.

‘Giant of a man’

Mr MacAskill, acting leader of the Alba Party, described Mr Salmond as a “giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement”.

He paid tribute to his political achievements but also his ability to speak to his “ain folk” in Scotland’s cities, towns and villages.

“The real mark of the man shown by the crowds lining every town and village highway, and byway on his final journey home”, he told mourners.

“Others had a role and were delighted to play a part, but it was always him in command and it wasn’t without its challenges.

Piper Fergus Mutch leads the funeral cortege through the streets of Strichen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

“Terrorist attacks, international events and severe financial challenges all faced but all were overcome. The legacy he bequeathed is all around.

“From roads and bridges to rights such as free prescriptions and no tuition fees. That was him.

“So, farewell my friend when will we see your like again.”

Mourners sang hymns including Psalm 23 (The Lord is My Shepherd) and Abide With Me, along with prayers and readings.

Order of service for the funeral of Alex Salmond at Strichen Parish Church. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock. 

Rev McEwan, who has known the Salmond family for 30 years, told the P&J he will remember a political leader with a “rare gift” to connect with the public.

After the funeral, piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Mr Salmond, led a procession behind the Saltire-draped coffin to the cemetery at Strichen for a private service.

A public memorial service to remember the former first minister will be held at a later date.

First Minster John Swinney will lead tributes to him at a motion of condolence in Holyrood on Wednesday.

More from Politics

Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Alex Salmond's minister reveals fond memories as funeral takes place in Strichen
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
John Erskine: 'My parents narrowly avoided A9 head-on crash'
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Political opponents pay tribute to Alex Salmond ahead of his funeral
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
North-east oil workers are warming to Green way of thinking, says Patrick Harvie
9
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
GB Energy chair will NOT be based in Aberdeen
2
North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman
North East MSP Maggie Chapman calls Hamas the ‘democratically elected’ leaders of Gaza
4
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Torphins mum forced to give new-born baby CPR during 'frightening' long wait for ambulance
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
David Knight: My shock and sadness at seeing Alex Salmond's coffin pass by as…
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Ditched Aberdeenshire Labour candidate's 'pro-Russia' suspension misery prolonged after false hope
Moira Salmond (second left) leaves the funeral service for her husband former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Fraserburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories
5

Conversation