Alex Salmond’s family feel ‘grief of a nation’ as former first minister laid to rest in Strichen

Alex Salmond’s family say they feel the “grief of a nation and beyond” in a heartfelt tribute to the late first minister as he is laid to rest in Strichen.

The former SNP leader’s family and close friends gathered at the village’s parish church for a private funeral led by local minister Reverend Ian McEwan on Tuesday.

Mr Salmond lived in a converted former mill in Strichen with wife Moira, and served as both an SNP MP and MSP in Aberdeenshire for more than three decades.

Tributes poured in for Mr Salmond after his death from a heart attack on October 12 during a political conference in North Macedonia.

Moira, family and loyal political friends attended with eulogies delivered by former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, SNP MSP Fergus Ewing and Mr Salmond’s niece, Christina Hendry.

Former Commons speaker John Bercow was in attendance along with figures including former SNP MP Joanna Cherry, veteran nationalist Jim Sillars and ex-SNP minister Alex Neil.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ms Hendry told mourners that in the last two weeks they have felt the “grief of a nation, and beyond” for her uncle.

“For everyone in this room we have felt the loss differently”, she said in a statement released shortly before the funeral.

“Uncle Alex was an important person to many, but to us he was a husband, a brother, an uncle, a colleague and a dear friend.”

Mr Salmond’s body returned to the north-east on October 18, after being flown in on a privately chartered flight from North Macedonia.

Locals lined the streets of Fraserburgh and Strichen to welcome him home, as a group of pro-independence bikers led a convoy from Aberdeen Airport to the Broch.

‘Giant of a man’

Mr MacAskill, acting leader of the Alba Party, described Mr Salmond as a “giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement”.

He paid tribute to his political achievements but also his ability to speak to his “ain folk” in Scotland’s cities, towns and villages.

“The real mark of the man shown by the crowds lining every town and village highway, and byway on his final journey home”, he told mourners.

“Others had a role and were delighted to play a part, but it was always him in command and it wasn’t without its challenges.

“Terrorist attacks, international events and severe financial challenges all faced but all were overcome. The legacy he bequeathed is all around.

“From roads and bridges to rights such as free prescriptions and no tuition fees. That was him.

“So, farewell my friend when will we see your like again.”

Mourners sang hymns including Psalm 23 (The Lord is My Shepherd) and Abide With Me, along with prayers and readings.

Rev McEwan, who has known the Salmond family for 30 years, told the P&J he will remember a political leader with a “rare gift” to connect with the public.

After the funeral, piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Mr Salmond, led a procession behind the Saltire-draped coffin to the cemetery at Strichen for a private service.

A public memorial service to remember the former first minister will be held at a later date.

First Minster John Swinney will lead tributes to him at a motion of condolence in Holyrood on Wednesday.