Alex Salmond: Police ‘assessing’ new sexual assault allegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond: Police ‘assessing’ new sexual assault allegation

Police Scotland confirmed a 'non recent' allegation of sexual assault has been received.

By Press Association
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Police have received a “non-recent” allegation of sexual assault made against Alex Salmond, who was leader of the Alba Party up until his sudden death last month.

Mr Salmond died of a heart attack on October 12 during a political visit to North Macedonia. His funeral was held on October 29 in Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

Mr Salmond was first minister of Scotland from 2007-2014 under the Scottish National Party (SNP) government.

He resigned in 2018 after a number of allegations of sexual misconduct came to light.

He was later cleared of all 14 charges in 2020 – being found not guilty of 12, while prosecutors withdrew another charge and one was found not proven.

Police Scotland has now said a separate report of misconduct has been filed against Mr Salmond.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have received a report of a non-recent sexual assault.

“The information is being assessed.”

‘Smears’, says Alba’s general secretary

Responding to coverage of the allegations reported by the media, Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny said the allegations are “smears” and urged the Scottish Government to allow Mr Salmond to “rest in peace”.

Mr McEleny said: “In life, the conspiracy and smears to stitch up Alex Salmond by the close allies, appointees, staff and advisers of Nicola Sturgeon were unanimously rejected in Scotland’s highest criminal court by a majority female jury who listened to the evidence meticulously.”

Alba general secretary, Chris McEleny. Image: Supplied. 

He added: “If Nicola has any heart left she will urge her allies to cease these attacks and smears on Alex and allow him to rest in peace.”

The SNP and the Scottish Government were contacted for comment.

More from Politics

Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
5 times Donald Trump locked horns with SNP leaders, from Aberdeenshire golf to 'blasphemy'
2
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen mum shares tough juggle with council role - and how it could be…
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
SNP health chief says sorry to Torphins family forced to give new-born CPR during…
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Euan McColm: Swinney needs to stop playing the victim over winter fuel cut -…
4
Exterior of Starbucks and M&Co on Elgin High Street.
Elgin's £38 million Levelling Up bounty SAFE from Westminster budget cuts: The 5 projects…
A Scottish sheep farmer herding his flock.
Farmers clobbered over inheritance tax changes
Chancellor Rachel Reeves
'Difficult day' for North Sea oil and gas as Chancellor announces windfall tax increase
Strichen locals at the White Horse Hotel after Alex Salmond's funeral.
Inside the village pub as Strichen gathers to toast Alex Salmond on day of…
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond's family feel 'grief of a nation' as former first minister laid to…
Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond's minister reveals fond memories as funeral takes place in Strichen

Conversation