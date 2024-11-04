Aberdeen MSP Audrey Nicoll reacts after bus-gate rebel husband quits SNP

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll says her husband’s decision to quit the party over Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates didn’t come as a surprise and has “not been a decision he took lightly”.

Alex Nicoll, who is married to the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said he had “lost confidence” in current SNP council co-leader Christian Allard.

The P&J last week revealed he was leaving the party after the crunch vote earlier this month, which cemented city centre traffic bans. A move he voted against.

Mr Nicoll, who was previously SNP co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, cited other issues including the local authority’s handling of Torry’s Raac concrete housing crisis.

But his wife remains an SNP MSP – prompting curiosity over how she took the news.

‘It wasn’t a surprise’

Speaking to the P&J at an event in Aberdeen, she said: “It wasn’t a surprise.

“It’s not been a decision he’s taken lightly.

“He’s committed to his constituents. He’s committed to the city.

“And he just felt it was difficult to agree with all the decisions being made by the administration.”

“Sometimes life can bring situations along where relationships are difficult to continue and it’s no different in politics”, she added in terms of Mr Nicoll’s decision to terminate his working relationship with those on the SNP group.

‘No awkwardness’ caused by decision

Asked if her husband’s decision has made things awkward, Mrs Nicoll said: “Not at all.

“I’m absolutely immersed in what I’m doing.

“I’ve got a really important role in the parliament convening a busy committee and in terms of the constituency there are some big issues going on that I’m very immersed in; not least of all Raac.

“If it does mean any difference for me then it won’t be through my choice.”

The SNP MSP would not be drawn on her own feelings regarding the bus gates but admitted issues such as these can be “contentious”.

“It’s down to elected members to take a position on those issues based on first and foremost their constituents and there are times when that just brings you to a different point than perhaps the rest of your group”, she added.