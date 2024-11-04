Aberdeen MSP Audrey Nicoll reacts after bus-gate rebel husband quits SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen MSP Audrey Nicoll reacts after bus-gate rebel husband quits SNP

Alex Nicoll quit Aberdeen City Council's SNP group last week partly in protest at the city centre bus gates "mistake".

By Adele Merson
Audrey Nicoll pictured with husband, Alex, at Aberdeen Town House in 2019. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll says her husband’s decision to quit the party over Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates didn’t come as a surprise and has “not been a decision he took lightly”.

Alex Nicoll, who is married to the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said he had “lost confidence” in current SNP council co-leader Christian Allard.

The P&J last week revealed he was leaving the party after the crunch vote earlier this month, which cemented city centre traffic bans. A move he voted against.

Mr Nicoll, who was previously SNP co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, cited other issues including the local authority’s handling of Torry’s Raac concrete housing crisis.

But his wife remains an SNP MSP – prompting curiosity over how she took the news.

‘It wasn’t a surprise’

Speaking to the P&J at an event in Aberdeen, she said: “It wasn’t a surprise.

“It’s not been a decision he’s taken lightly.

“He’s committed to his constituents. He’s committed to the city.

“And he just felt it was difficult to agree with all the decisions being made by the administration.”

Councillor Audrey Nicoll MSP said Mr Kusznir's comments were "absolutely disgraceful". Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Councillor Audrey Nicoll MSP was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Sometimes life can bring situations along where relationships are difficult to continue and it’s no different in politics”, she added in terms of Mr Nicoll’s decision to terminate his working relationship with those on the SNP group.

‘No awkwardness’ caused by decision

Asked if her husband’s decision has made things awkward, Mrs Nicoll said: “Not at all.

“I’m absolutely immersed in what I’m doing.

“I’ve got a really important role in the parliament convening a busy committee and in terms of the constituency there are some big issues going on that I’m very immersed in; not least of all Raac.

“If it does mean any difference for me then it won’t be through my choice.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll quit the party last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The SNP MSP would not be drawn on her own feelings regarding the bus gates but admitted issues such as these can be “contentious”.

“It’s down to elected members to take a position on those issues based on first and foremost their constituents and there are times when that just brings you to a different point than perhaps the rest of your group”, she added.

