North-east MP Andrew Bowie gets Shadow Scottish Secretary role after backing leader Kemi Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

North-east MP Andrew Bowie gets Shadow Scottish Secretary role after backing leader Kemi Badenoch

The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine will replace Borders MP John Lamont, who appears to have backed the wrong candidate.

By Adele Merson
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CRELECTIONPJ Andrew Bowie.
Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, comfortably held onto his seat in July. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

North-east MP Andrew Bowie has been appointed shadow secretary of state for Scotland by new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine replaces Borders MP John Lamont who was sacked after backing Robert Jenrick in the leadership race.

Mr Bowie threw his support behind Ms Badenoch and was rewarded with the role, as well as retaining his position as shadow energy minister.

He said: “I am honoured to serve in the Conservative shadow cabinet at a crucially important time for the party, for Scotland and the UK.

“I believe that Kemi will lead the renewal of party that is needed as we seek to win back the trust of the British people.”

Andrew Bowie MP with Kemi Badenoch during her recent visit to the north-east. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Bowie added that he looks forward to “continuing to hold Labour to account” when it comes to Scotland and energy policies as they are “inextricably linked”.

Mr Bowie held his north-east constituency in July’s general election, beating the SNP with a majority of more than 3,000 votes.

The 37-year-old, who has represented the region since 2017, was brought up in Inverurie and joined the Royal Navy after school for three years.

Ms Badenoch wants to “win back the trust of the public” as she announced her shadow cabinet, which will meet for the first time on Tuesday.

She said: “I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.

“Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public.”

Conversation