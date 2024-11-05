North-east MP Andrew Bowie gets Shadow Scottish Secretary role after backing leader Kemi Badenoch

North-east MP Andrew Bowie has been appointed shadow secretary of state for Scotland by new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine replaces Borders MP John Lamont who was sacked after backing Robert Jenrick in the leadership race.

Mr Bowie threw his support behind Ms Badenoch and was rewarded with the role, as well as retaining his position as shadow energy minister.

He said: “I am honoured to serve in the Conservative shadow cabinet at a crucially important time for the party, for Scotland and the UK.

“I believe that Kemi will lead the renewal of party that is needed as we seek to win back the trust of the British people.”

Mr Bowie added that he looks forward to “continuing to hold Labour to account” when it comes to Scotland and energy policies as they are “inextricably linked”.

Mr Bowie held his north-east constituency in July’s general election, beating the SNP with a majority of more than 3,000 votes.

The 37-year-old, who has represented the region since 2017, was brought up in Inverurie and joined the Royal Navy after school for three years.

Ms Badenoch wants to “win back the trust of the public” as she announced her shadow cabinet, which will meet for the first time on Tuesday.

She said: “I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.

“Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public.”