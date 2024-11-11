Cairngorm railway is ‘inherently flawed’, warns engineer who oversaw Skye Bridge project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm railway is ‘inherently flawed’, warns engineer who oversaw Skye Bridge project

John Carson told The Press and Journal the mountain railway should never have relied on concrete.

The Cairngorm funicular is currently out of service.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A top Scottish engineer is warning repairs on the Cairngorm mountain railway will not last.

John Carson, 76, who was the boss of the company that built the Skye Bridge, believes it was a poor decision to build the funicular using precast concrete beams instead of steel.

“This is like putting lipstick on a pig,” he said.

“You’ve got a structure that is inherently flawed.”

The beleagured mountain railway was first shut in 2018 and only reopened in January 2023 after over-budget repairs which cost £25 million.

It was out of commission again just seven months later for further “snagging works” and is yet to reopen.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the agency responsible for the mountain, still aims to have the railway functioning for winter snow sports.

John Carson oversaw the construction of the Skye Bridge.

But Mr Carson, who has extensive experience designing and building concrete structures, was scathing about the project’s handling.

“The remedial works will add little to the badly built strength of the structure,” he said.

Mr Carson was a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers before he retired, the highest ranking membership.

He previously worked as the chief estimator for Balfour Beatty, the company trying to fix the funicular.

His concern is with the stainless steel brackets on the concrete beam which will expand and contract as it gets hotter and colder.

Blue train carriages operating on the funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
The funicular has been plagued with problems. Image: HIE.

The top engineer claims some beams weathered badly and some are cracking, and said this could lead to them deflecting.

Mr Carson questions the span-to-depth ratio for the beams and believes the hostile mountain environment will prove a long-term problem.

“I see no way where a designer could calculate an acceptable factor of safety for the original structure or the remediated one,” he said.

Much of this comes back to the decision to use concrete.

It’s understood this was originally done as a cost-saving exercise.

A blue train carriage operating on the Cairngorm funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
HIE still hopes the funicular will be back for winter. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“It is unimaginable why concrete was specifically used as cost-saving,” added Mr Carson.

HIE won £11 million last year after suing the companies who designed and built the funicular, which first opened in 2001.

Balfour Beatty carried out the first round of repairs and is incurring the cost of the ongoing works.

Mr Carson, employed by the constructors from 1975 to 1985, said they are one of Britain’s “pre-eminent contracting companies”.

He also described consultancy firm COWI UK, who investigated what needed fixed when the funicular first broke down, as “master designers” of Scandinavian bridges.

“I don’t know how we get to a situation where Balfour Beatty are doing something that looks very odd engineering wise, based on an equally odd requirement by COWI,” he said.

repairs being done on the Cairngorm funicular railway
The last round of repairs cost £25 million. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Carson’s warnings leave major question marks for HIE and the use of large sums of public money.

Bosses of rival ski resorts have previously criticised how much money is funnelled into the struggling rail line.

We put Mr Carson’s claims directly to HIE.

A spokesperson said: “The remediation works at Cairngorm are progressing well and we’re looking forward to seeing the funicular back in action for the snowsports season.

“Safety has always been our top priority, as demonstrated by the immediate decision to withdraw the funicular from service in August 2023.

“Rigorous testing and safety checks will be carried out before passengers are welcomed on board.”

