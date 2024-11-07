Peterhead power station protesters lock themselves to Holyrood – and send key to north-east energy minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead power station protesters lock themselves to Holyrood – and send key to north-east energy minister

Extinction Rebellion activists oppose SNP plans to open a second gas station and carbon capture facilities.

By Justin Bowie
Extinction Rebellion campaigners locked themselves to the Scottish Parliament.
Climate campaigners opposed to Peterhead power station’s expansion locked themselves to the Scottish Parliament – and sent the keys to senior SNP figures including Aberdeenshire-based energy minister Gillian Martin.

Extinction Rebellion campaigners warned “carbon capture” facilities at the proposed second gas station are a “scam” and won’t help the environment.

Norwegian oil giant Equinor and SSE say their carbon capture plans at Peterhead will ultimately replace the existing gas plant and help reduce emissions.

SNP energy minister Gillian Martin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The key used to lock up campaigners was sent to Ms Martin, First Minister John Swinney, and Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan, who is an SNP climate minister.

“We’re inviting them to come down and talk to us about the fact carbon capture’s a scam,” said Alex Cochrane, from Glasgow. “It doesn’t work. It has a long history of failure.”

He added: “Carbon capture is a sort of a magical unicorn the oil industry want to keep going with.”

Climate protester Alex Cochrane.

Carbon capture aims to trap carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels and store it to prevent harm to the environment.

But critics – including the United Nations – have warned the technology is “unproven”.

Mr Cochrane denied Extinction Rebellion were fringe outsiders.

“We totally sympathise with the issue of our jobs. We’re representing common sense,” he said.

“We’re representing science which tells us we’re in a real mess.”

Police blocked off protesters with a black barrier.

As activists rallied outside Holyrood the topic of Peterhead power station came up inside parliament.

Green leader Patrick Harvie said emissions from the new station could be five times higher than companies have promised.

SNP leader Mr Swinney side-stepped his question by saying he could not discuss the project because the application remains live.

“This government takes incredibly seriously the obligations we have on tackling climate change,” he said.

As for Extinction Rebellion, Mr Cochrane would not be drawn on what future disruptive action we can expect from the group.

“Who knows?” he said when asked what’s next.

Conversation