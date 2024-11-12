Exclusive: Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn plans 2026 Holyrood election switch – and double-job role

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is campaigning to stand for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Holyrood election, despite already being a city MP, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The Aberdeen South MP, who has been touted as a future leader of the party, submitted his application to the party HQ before Monday’s noon deadline.

The cut-off led to jostling among party politicians after the bruising general election just five months ago.

The P&J can also reveal former SNP Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who lost his seat to the Tories in July, is seeking a return to Holyrood in the 2026 elections.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, Mr Flynn revealed his intention to remain an MP until the next general election, despite trying to win a Holyrood seat.

In 2020, the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) rewrote its rules to make it harder for sitting MPs to switch to Holyrood, forcing them to resign their seats to become candidates.

The decision forced former SNP MP Joanna Cherry to rule herself out from standing in the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

But the party is yet to decide the rules for the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

This will be a matter for the party’s National Executive Committee.

Mr Flynn said he believes the rules are “election specific” as he defended the prospect of holding two roles, saying he would not take a second parliamentary income.

And he brushed off speculation he could be making the move to further ambitions to one day lead the party.

He said it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency.

“Different people are chosen to represent the team at different moments in time and it will be for SNP members to determine who is ultimately their candidate in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine”, he added.

‘I don’t want to sit it out’

On the decision to run, he said: “It’s never an easy decision to put yourself forward for election. You have to discuss things with friends and family.

“I took some time to properly think things over because there was a high degree of interest in what I was going to do or not do next.

“I came to the conclusion I don’t want to sit it out. I don’t want to sit out those battles that are coming for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the wider nation.”

But the decision will prompt renewed questions about whether Mr Flynn is making the move to the Scottish Parliament to pursue leadership hopes.

The SNP MP appeared to brush off any speculation and said he believes Mr Swinney will continue to lead the party beyond the election in two years time.

Asked if he has an ambition to lead the party in the future, he added: “I don’t think the SNP is going to have a leadership contest for very many years.

“I’m fully confident in the manner in which John Swinney is rebuilding the party and refocusing government.

“I appreciate the desire that many people have to speculate in and around what my ambitions are or aren’t.

“Of course I want to do everything I possibly can to help my party and help my country and that will never change.”

Former Gordon MP eyes up return

Ex-Gordon MP Mr Thomson, who represented the constituency from 2019 to 2024, told the P&J he applied to be considered for 2026.

He does not have a particular seat in mind, but lives in the north-east and was previously the leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

He said: “Having taken a bit of time to rest and reflect, I’d like to think that I have more still to offer, both locally and nationally.

“I want to play my part in helping John Swinney to refocus the SNP on what really matters to people, as well as making sure that our area continues to have hardworking, strong and effective voices at the heart of the decision-making process.”

The SNP’s internal selection process for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election opened on September 30. Candidates nominations do not open until next year.

