Exclusive: Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn plans 2026 Holyrood election switch – and double-job role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Exclusive: Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn plans 2026 Holyrood election switch – and double-job role

The SNP Westminster group leader wants to stand for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine in the Scottish Parliament election.

Stephen Flynn wants to replace Audrey Nicoll, right, as MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn wants to replace Audrey Nicoll, right, as MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is campaigning to stand for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Holyrood election, despite already being a city MP, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The Aberdeen South MP, who has been touted as a future leader of the party, submitted his application to the party HQ before Monday’s noon deadline.

The cut-off led to jostling among party politicians after the bruising general election just five months ago.

The P&J can also reveal former SNP Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who lost his seat to the Tories in July, is seeking a return to Holyrood in the 2026 elections.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, Mr Flynn revealed his intention to remain an MP until the next general election, despite trying to win a Holyrood seat.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In 2020, the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) rewrote its rules to make it harder for sitting MPs to switch to Holyrood, forcing them to resign their seats to become candidates.

The decision forced former SNP MP Joanna Cherry to rule herself out from standing in the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

But the party is yet to decide the rules for the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

This will be a matter for the party’s National Executive Committee.

Mr Flynn said he believes the rules are “election specific” as he defended the prospect of holding two roles, saying he would not take a second parliamentary income.

And he brushed off speculation he could be making the move to further ambitions to one day lead the party.

He said it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency.

“Different people are chosen to represent the team at different moments in time and it will be for SNP members to determine who is ultimately their candidate in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine”, he added.

‘I don’t want to sit it out’

On the decision to run, he said: “It’s never an easy decision to put yourself forward for election. You have to discuss things with friends and family.

“I took some time to properly think things over because there was a high degree of interest in what I was going to do or not do next.

“I came to the conclusion I don’t want to sit it out. I don’t want to sit out those battles that are coming for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the wider nation.”

But the decision will prompt renewed questions about whether Mr Flynn is making the move to the Scottish Parliament to pursue leadership hopes.

The SNP MP appeared to brush off any speculation and said he believes Mr Swinney will continue to lead the party beyond the election in two years time.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and SNP leader John Swinney during the general election campaign. Image: PA.

Asked if he has an ambition to lead the party in the future, he added: “I don’t think the SNP is going to have a leadership contest for very many years.

“I’m fully confident in the manner in which John Swinney is rebuilding the party and refocusing government.

“I appreciate the desire that many people have to speculate in and around what my ambitions are or aren’t.

“Of course I want to do everything I possibly can to help my party and help my country and that will never change.”

Former Gordon MP eyes up return

Ex-Gordon MP Mr Thomson, who represented the constituency from 2019 to 2024, told the P&J he applied to be considered for 2026.

He does not have a particular seat in mind, but lives in the north-east and was previously the leader of Aberdeenshire Council.

Former Member of Parliament Richard Thomson.
Former Member of Parliament Richard Thomson. Image: UK Parliament/

He said: “Having taken a bit of time to rest and reflect, I’d like to think that I  have more still to offer, both locally and nationally.

“I want to play my part in helping John Swinney to refocus the SNP on what really matters to people, as well as making sure that our area continues to have hardworking, strong and effective voices at the heart of the decision-making process.”

The SNP’s internal selection process for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election opened on September 30. Candidates nominations do not open until next year.

Read Stephen Flynn in his own words here.

Conversation