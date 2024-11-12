Stephen Flynn: ‘I want to stand in Aberdeen for Holyrood in 2026’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stephen Flynn: ‘I want to stand in Aberdeen for Holyrood in 2026’

The SNP's Westminster group leader explains why he wants to shift to the Scottish Parliament despite returning to London as an MP just five months ago.

Stephen Flynn is already an MP for Aberdeen South. Image: DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn is already an MP for Aberdeen South. Image: DC Thomson.
By Stephen Flynn

I’m chucking my bonnet in the ring. I will be seeking my party’s nomination to be their candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

Why? Well, it’s simple really. I don’t want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood.

From funding the energy transition to funding childcare, from free higher education to higher household bills, from GP appointments to GDP growth, the debates will be many and varied.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wants to keep representing Aberdeen, but at Holyrood, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story.

As John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence.

‘Putting Aberdeen and Scotland first’

And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first. Now, putting Aberdeen first hasn’t always won me popularity contests with some. But why should that matter.

Politics is about standing up for those who elect you and if that means clashing with consensus then so be it.

Meantime, putting Scotland first has rarely won me a popularity contest in Westminster.

But there has never been any doubting the strength of our arguments nor our values.

Just last week we voted against the tax grab on our energy and scotch whisky sectors, whilst in recent months led the charge against the two-child cap and scrapping of winter fuel payments.

Stephen Flynn and John Swinney were in Munich for the football during the last election campaign. Image: PA.

And there are more big battles to come too, not least over plans to increase taxes that will hit small businesses, charities and the people they employ.

I will not shirk from these responsibilities as an MP and, if elected to Holyrood, I do not intend to leave them behind until the next general election. The public elected me to be their voice, and that won’t change.

‘No second parliamentary income’

But to be clear, I will not take a second parliamentary income. This is personal for me, it’s about Scotland’s future, and that is much more valuable than any salary on offer.

Nevertheless, I’m not blind to the fact that I will have to box smarter and work even harder. Others have done it in the past, not least Alex Salmond and John Swinney, and I’m positive about the prospect of walking the path they previously trod.

Finally, I also hope not to be alone on a potential path to Holyrood. Some of my current and former colleagues in Westminster, as well as many outwith the world of politics, will hopefully be aiming for elected office in Edinburgh.

And that can only be a good thing. As political parties we have a responsibility to the public to deliver the best candidates possible.

After all, those fortunate enough to win will be set the most important task in politics – delivering on the aspirations of the Scottish people.

Stephen Flynn is the SNP MP for Aberdeen South

Read more on the SNP election story here.

Conversation