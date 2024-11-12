Stephen Flynn: ‘I want to stand in Aberdeen for Holyrood in 2026’

I’m chucking my bonnet in the ring. I will be seeking my party’s nomination to be their candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

Why? Well, it’s simple really. I don’t want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood.

From funding the energy transition to funding childcare, from free higher education to higher household bills, from GP appointments to GDP growth, the debates will be many and varied.

In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story.

As John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence.

‘Putting Aberdeen and Scotland first’

And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first. Now, putting Aberdeen first hasn’t always won me popularity contests with some. But why should that matter.

Politics is about standing up for those who elect you and if that means clashing with consensus then so be it.

Meantime, putting Scotland first has rarely won me a popularity contest in Westminster.

But there has never been any doubting the strength of our arguments nor our values.

Just last week we voted against the tax grab on our energy and scotch whisky sectors, whilst in recent months led the charge against the two-child cap and scrapping of winter fuel payments.

And there are more big battles to come too, not least over plans to increase taxes that will hit small businesses, charities and the people they employ.

I will not shirk from these responsibilities as an MP and, if elected to Holyrood, I do not intend to leave them behind until the next general election. The public elected me to be their voice, and that won’t change.

‘No second parliamentary income’

But to be clear, I will not take a second parliamentary income. This is personal for me, it’s about Scotland’s future, and that is much more valuable than any salary on offer.

Nevertheless, I’m not blind to the fact that I will have to box smarter and work even harder. Others have done it in the past, not least Alex Salmond and John Swinney, and I’m positive about the prospect of walking the path they previously trod.

Finally, I also hope not to be alone on a potential path to Holyrood. Some of my current and former colleagues in Westminster, as well as many outwith the world of politics, will hopefully be aiming for elected office in Edinburgh.

And that can only be a good thing. As political parties we have a responsibility to the public to deliver the best candidates possible.

After all, those fortunate enough to win will be set the most important task in politics – delivering on the aspirations of the Scottish people.

Stephen Flynn is the SNP MP for Aberdeen South

