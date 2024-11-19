SNP transport chief has never met roads bosses over Toll of Birness danger junction

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has never met government roads chiefs specifically to discuss safety issues at a notorious north-east junction, despite growing public pressure.

The SNP minister has long faced calls for the A90 north of Ellon to be dualled and improvements carried out to the Toll of Birness junction.

The Scottish Government scrapped plans to dual the road last year, following a consultation, and instead considered safety measures.

Now, Ms Hyslop has admitted she has not met government roads agency Transport Scotland to discuss the accident blackspot.

She also confirmed there has been no design or construction spend at the junction in the current financial year.

Ms Hyslop said it was not identified as a priority site for further investigation in an annual road safety assessment by Transport Scotland.

She said there have been some crashes on the A90 to the north of the Toll of Birness junction between the junction and the A975 junction at Longhaven, which “warrant further investigation”.

But following concerns from Aberdeenshire Council about safety at the junction, she said it was agreed to include the junction within this investigation.

This will be undertaken by Transport Scotland’s operating company, Amey, at a cost of £10,000.

‘Disgrace’

The picture emerged in a written response to north-east Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden.

He branded the lack of meetings a “disgrace” and accused the Scottish Government of “turning its back” on communities such as Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh who rely on the A90.

More than 800 people have signed a petition calling for a roundabout to be created at the junction just north of Ellon, which launched in summer.

The petitioner, who describes themselves as a concerned citizen, said the community has noticed a “disturbing trend” at the junction.

They added: “Accidents have become far too common at the A90/A952 Toll of Birness junction, injuring far too many of our fellow citizens.

“We believe implementing a roundabout at this dangerous intersection could play a significant role in mitigating this ongoing issue.”

Speaking at Holyrood during a rural roads debate last week, Ms Hyslop confirmed more than £27.8 million was spent on A90 maintenance in 2024-25.

She said that up to October 7 this year, there had been three serious accidents at the junction in the previous five years.

But there have been several road accidents by the junction so far this year.

Dad-of-two Andrew Jackson, from Aberdeen, died in hospital after being struck by a bus after exiting a lorry on the A952 local authority road near the junction.

Firefighters were also called to a two-vehicle crash on the A90 on September 9, with one casualty being treated near the side of the road.

There was also an accident at the site on August 20 and four people were taken to hospital following a two-car crash at the accident blackspot on May 4.