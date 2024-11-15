How Stephen Flynn’s double-jobbing plan for Aberdeen caused SNP chaos – and could backfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Stephen Flynn’s double-jobbing plan for Aberdeen caused SNP chaos – and could backfire

We spoke to members on both sides of the party divide as the MP’s plan to represent the city in Holyrood and Westminster caused uproar.

Stephen Flynn is MP for Aberdeen South, but wants a place in Holyrood. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
By P&J politics reporters

Stephen Flynn’s bold move to challenge his Aberdeen SNP colleague for a second job at Holyrood has “gone down badly” with members and risks backfiring, party insiders claim.

The reaction comes at the end of a week at Holyrood dominated by the MP’s decision to put his name forward for the 2026 election in a seat already held by his colleague Audrey Nicoll.

Mr Flynn only won re-election to Westminster in summer.

He has previously criticised rivals such as ex Tory leader Douglas Ross for taking on a so-called “dual mandate” in both parliaments.

Stephen Flynn previously criticised the amount of time Douglas Ross spent on other roles beyond Holyrood.

‘Knifed in the front’

His allies hope the SNP will allow a change of rules to smooth the path to a space at Holyrood.

But in parliament this week, some senior party members were furious at the announcement, revealed on Tuesday by the Press and Journal.

Recalling his successful bid to topple the previous SNP Westminster leader, one source said: “First he knifed Ian Blackford in the front, now he’s knifed Audrey in the front.

“Audrey is hard working and popular and was publicly humiliated in her own city on front of her local paper. That will go down badly with members and will isolate Stephen among colleagues.”

Audrey Nicoll is an SNP MSP in Aberdeen and a former police officer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The party’s ruling body, the NEC, meets in Glasgow on Saturday but there is no decision yet on what to do about the dual mandate ban, which had been unanimously passed by the same body in 2021.

One SNP MSP told us: “What has happened to Audrey is dreadful. He has shown no respect. That’s why the group has rallied behind her.”

The MSP also claimed it is “impossible” to do both jobs in two parliaments properly if half the time is spent in in London.

Another SNP insider said Mr Flynn had “overplayed his hand” and appeared arrogant in thinking he could be a better MSP than a female colleague.

But allies of Mr Flynn are rallying behind him, paving the way for what could be a bitter contest to stand in Aberdeenshire South and North Kincardine in the Holyrood election in 2026.

Some of his supporters say the MSP group is rattled because “better” candidates might be looking at their jobs.

‘Much of the group is sh*t’

One told us in stark terms there is “not enough recognition that much of the Holyrood group is sh*t and needs replaced”.

“If the party thinks Holyrood is where independence will be won then it needs to get serious about who it sends there,” they said.

Audrey Nicoll celebrates with Stephen Flynn at a council election in 2019.

A source close to Mr Flynn said the move should not have come as a surprise, and it would save public cash to avoid a byelection in the Westminster seat of Aberdeen South.

However, there is no guarantee that the SNP would hold it when Labour and Conservatives were not too far behind in the general election this year.

‘We need him at Holyrood’

The source said there is “huge support” among activists.

“Members want Stephen in Holyrood and that’s what matters most,” the source said.

One SNP member in the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine branch described “delight” that Mr Flynn has put his name forward.

The member said: “I think we need him at Holyrood.

“It’s one of those things that we need to get over. It’s quite an SNP problem.

On the fight facing Ms Nicoll, the source said: “I’m glad she’s still put her hat in the ring when it would be easy to step aside.

“There is a degree of sympathy for Audrey but people understand he’s absolutely brilliant and let the challenge begin.

“There is no real opposition from branch members.”

Read Stephen Flynn in his own words here.

Conversation