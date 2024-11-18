How Reform’s rise in the north-east is set to shake-up Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Reform’s rise in the north-east is set to shake-up Holyrood

A stunning 26% vote in the Fraserburgh byelection and a strong result which sunk Douglas Ross signals Nigel Farage’s party will send MSPs from the region to Holyrood in 2026.

Conrad Ritchie at Crimond Medical and Community Hub. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Reform's Conrad Ritchie won more than a quarter of the vote in Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Reform’s surge in regions such as Aberdeenshire means the party is primed to send MSPs to Holyrood, sparking alarm for the SNP and Tories.

Local businessman Conrad Ritchie mopped up more than a quarter of the vote in a recent Fraserburgh byelection.

That came after two ex-Tories on Aberdeenshire council defected in October, and a Westminster election candidate secured nearly 15% at the first time of asking.

Can Reform’s sudden rise be sustained until 2026, or is it bound to fade?

How well can Reform do in the north-east?

One poll suggested Reform could win up to 12 seats at the next Scottish Parliament election, including a potential two from the north-east region stretching from Fraserburgh to Dundee.

The findings of that poll, from Norstat, would put Reform on more seats than the Greens or the Lib Dems in Holyrood.

Mr Ritchie, keen on standing after his strong showing in Fraserburgh, believes Reform can push for a third MSP in the north-east alone.

“It’s entirely possible,” he said. “We’ve effectively come from nothing and built a solid foundation.”

He says Reform entering parliament would be a huge “turning point” for Scottish politics.

Jo Hart stood for Reform at the Westminster election. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Former nurse and midwife Jo Hart won 14% of the vote in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the Westminster election.

That result appears to have cost ex-Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross his gamble in the constituency, losing former support and watching the SNP pull ahead.

“In the north-east, our trajectory is looking good,” she said.

Ms Hart chairs three north-east branches and says local party meetings are “gaining momentum”.

Why are voters turning to Reform?

Reform insiders say anger over fishing, farming, and energy policies is driving voters away from mainstream parties.

“A lot of people are saying enough is enough,” Ms Hart told us. “There’s a sense people are losing their communities and livelihoods.”

“Net-zero is big,” Mr Ritchie said, referencing the drive away from oil and gas to renewables.

Reform leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.

Mr Farage positions himself as an anti-establishment outsider despite being a wealthy ex-City of London trader.

And north-east Reform sources say the party is benefiting from disillusioned voters.

“People are fed up with mainstream parties,” Mr Ritchie says.

He points to the fact turnout was just 27% when he stood in Fraserburgh.

Who is voting for Reform?

Reform’s rise in Scotland surprised many because Mr Farage had struggled to make headway in Scotland.

Ms Hart reckons around half her support in July’s election came from disaffected Tories.

Many were angered when Mr Ross controversially stepped in to replace ill colleague David Duguid as the candidate.

douglas ross.
Douglas Ross lost his seat at the Westminster election. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I don’t think the Tories did themselves any favours,” she said.

North East Conservative Maurice Golden, up for re-election in 2026, previously admitted he has major concerns about Reform’s surge.

A Tory spokesperson pointed to four north-east byelection successes this month as evidence the party’s vote is holding up regionally.

But it’s not just frustrated Tories turning to Reform.

“It’s right across the spectrum in the north-east,” Mr Ritchie said. “We’re taking support from Labour and the SNP.”

Mr Ritchie said some nationalists are frustrated with “woke” SNP social policies, such as the party’s botched gender law reforms.

Can Reform avoid shooting itself in the foot?

Mr Farage is never far from controversy.

His party is often branded far-right due to his rhetoric against migrants.

And his candidates came in for intense scrutiny at the general election.

One Aberdeenshire hopeful was ditched over bizarre pro-cannibalism comments.

But north-east sources deny accusations the party is on the extreme right.

“We’re right of centre,” Mr Ritchie said. “We are definitely not racist.”

“We have a big problem with illegal migration, not legal immigration.”

