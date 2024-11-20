VIDEO: Aberdeen’s Stephen Flynn smiles on as MPs say he can’t do two jobs in Westminster and Holyrood

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray says there is “not enough time in the day to do one job, let alone two” in a swipe at Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn whose double-jobbing plans to work in both parliaments have sparked an SNP civil war.

The senior Labour MP was asked to wade in a week after the P&J revealed Mr Flynn is targeting the Holyrood constituency of Aberdeen South and North Kincardine in 2026, while remaining an MP.

The seat is currently held by SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll who is seeking re-selection.

Labour MP Elaine Stewart brought the row into Westminster on Wednesday by asking if the practice should be confined to the past – while sitting right next to him.

Murray: ‘Not enough time in the day to do one job’

The Labour Scottish Secretary said: “There’s not enough time in the day to do one job – let alone two – particularly if we want to represent our constituents properly as well.”

He added: “It has of course happened in the past. But everyone sitting around this table will know how difficult it is to be a constituency MP, let alone having other responsibilities as well.

“I would have thought the Scottish Parliament may want to look at that. I know the UK Parliament are looking at it because it’s a Labour Party policy, it’s in our manifesto.”

SNP insiders previously told the P&J how the decision to challenge Ms Nicoll had “gone down badly” with members and risks backfiring.

But his allies are rallying behind him and say the MSP group is rattled because “better” candidates might be looking at their jobs.

An SNP source accused Labour MPs of engaging in “gossip” over Mr Flynn’s plans.

“While he was quizzing the secretary of state about the number of pensioners being pushed to poverty by the Labour Party removing the Winter Fuel Payment – Labour MPs were using their parliamentary time to gossip about Stephen’s political future,” one insider said.

‘Protect all-women lists’

It wasn’t the only awkward parliamentary encounter in recent days concerning Mr Flynn’s ambitions to stand at Holyrood.

On Tuesday, SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed, who was selected on a female-only shortlist in 2021, made a plea for women MSPs to be protected from internal challenges.

She raised the issue with Cailyn McMahon, the SNP’s local government officer, during a session of Holyrood’s equalities committee.

“I know this is quite specific to our party, but if somebody came in on an all-women list and is a sitting MSP and is very competent, very strong, doing a good job, will there be any protections in place from a male person coming in to challenge her?” she asked.

Ms McMahon replied: “I think it’s absolutely a valid point and this is something we should prioritise.”

Meanwhile, SNP veteran Fergus Ewing told the P&J he does “not think it is possible to do both jobs properly for a long period of time”.

He thinks it should remain possible to hold a dual mandate but only for a “relatively short” period of time”, after which one should resign from the seat.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said: “You cannot be in London and Edinburgh at the same time”.