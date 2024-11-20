VIDEO: Aberdeen’s Stephen Flynn smiles on as MPs say he can’t do two jobs in Westminster and Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

VIDEO: Aberdeen’s Stephen Flynn smiles on as MPs say he can’t do two jobs in Westminster and Holyrood

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray was asked about "double jobbing" during a Commons committee on Wednesday, attended by Mr Flynn.

By Adele Merson

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray says there is “not enough time in the day to do one job, let alone two” in a swipe at Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn whose double-jobbing plans to work in both parliaments have sparked an SNP civil war.

The senior Labour MP was asked to wade in a week after the P&J revealed Mr Flynn is targeting the Holyrood constituency of Aberdeen South and North Kincardine in 2026, while remaining an MP.

The seat is currently held by SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll who is seeking re-selection.

Labour MP Elaine Stewart brought the row into Westminster on Wednesday by asking if the practice should be confined to the past – while sitting right next to him.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Murray: ‘Not enough time in the day to do one job’

The Labour Scottish Secretary said: “There’s not enough time in the day to do one job – let alone two – particularly if we want to represent our constituents properly as well.”

He added: “It has of course happened in the past. But everyone sitting around this table will know how difficult it is to be a constituency MP, let alone having other responsibilities as well.

“I would have thought the Scottish Parliament may want to look at that. I know the UK Parliament are looking at it because it’s a Labour Party policy, it’s in our manifesto.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA.

SNP insiders previously told the P&J how the decision to challenge Ms Nicoll had “gone down badly” with members and risks backfiring.

But his allies are rallying behind him and say the MSP group is rattled because “better” candidates might be looking at their jobs.

An SNP source accused Labour MPs of engaging in “gossip” over Mr Flynn’s plans.

“While he was quizzing the secretary of state about the number of pensioners being pushed to poverty by the Labour Party removing the Winter Fuel Payment – Labour MPs were using their parliamentary time to gossip about Stephen’s political future,” one insider said.

‘Protect all-women lists’

It wasn’t the only awkward parliamentary encounter in recent days concerning Mr Flynn’s ambitions to stand at Holyrood.

On Tuesday, SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed, who was selected on a female-only shortlist in 2021, made a plea for women MSPs to be protected from internal challenges.

She raised the issue with Cailyn McMahon, the SNP’s local government officer, during a session of Holyrood’s equalities committee.

Audrey Nicoll wants to stand again in the 2026 Holyrood election. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I know this is quite specific to our party, but if somebody came in on an all-women list and is a sitting MSP and is very competent, very strong, doing a good job, will there be any protections in place from a male person coming in to challenge her?” she asked.

Ms McMahon replied: “I think it’s absolutely a valid point and this is something we should prioritise.”

Meanwhile, SNP veteran Fergus Ewing told the P&J he does “not think it is possible to do both jobs properly for a long period of time”.

He thinks it should remain possible to hold a dual mandate but only for a “relatively short” period of time”, after which one should resign from the seat.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said: “You cannot be in London and Edinburgh at the same time”.

Conversation