Politics

Ex-Highland independent who defected to Tories is back in council – now as a Lib Dem

Andrew Baxter won a Fort William by-election two years after his exit from the local authority.

By Justin Bowie
Andrew Baxter is back on Highland Council as a Lib Dem. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.


A former Highland independent councillor who defected to the Tories has returned to the council as a Liberal Democrat after winning a by-election in Fort William.

Andrew Baxter won the contest in Fort William and Ardnamurchan to replace party colleague Angus MacDonald, who stepped down after becoming an MP.

The new councillor picked up 58% of the vote, finishing more than 30% ahead of the SNP in second place.

Mr Baxter said he was “delighted” by his victory.

“This was a hard fought campaign, not helped by stormy weather at the start and snow on polling day,” he said.

“I am still stunned to not only win at the first stage but to do so with nearly 60% of first preference votes.

The election was held to replace new MP Angus MacDonald.<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“That is a resounding endorsement for my no-nonsense common sense approach to local politics.”

Mr Baxter was astonishingly kicked out of Highland Council’s independent group in 2020.

He accused his non-aligned council colleagues of operating as a “quasi-political group” since he did not consistently agree with them.

Mr Baxter later joined the Tories.

The new Liberal Democrat councillor previously served the Fort William ward for ten years and was the most popular candidate in two successive elections.

But he was criticised in 2022 after deciding to stand for reelection in Cromarty Firth, 100 miles from his home.

Mr Baxter was unsuccessful on that occasion and picked up less than 7% of the vote.

He had previously said he was quitting as a councillor due to feeling “completely worn down”.

His success in today’s byelection is a massive boon for the Lib Dems as the party improved its vote in Fort William by 21%.

