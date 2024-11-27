North-east family ‘hit hard’ over farm tax as Keir Starmer vows to look into case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

North-east family ‘hit hard’ over farm tax as Keir Starmer vows to look into case

The family - who farm near Huntly - say they have been left "distraught" by Labour's inheritance tax changes.

By Adele Merson
Prime Minister Keir Starmer was asked about the family's experience at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Image: PA.
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to look into the case of an Aberdeenshire farming family who say they been “hit hard” by inheritance tax changes.

The prime minister faces widespread fury from farmers across the UK over his government’s decision to curb inheritance tax reliefs.

Agricultural property has been passed on to heirs tax-free for decades, but a 20% tax on estates over a set threshold will now be payable over 10 years.

Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross raised the case of a family, who farm near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross.
Speaking in the Commons, she said: “Sarah and her family have farmed beef and sheep in my Gordon and Buchan constituency for over 70 years.

“They’d always planned for her sister to continue the family legacy.

“Earlier this year, Sarah’s mother died very suddenly and unexpectedly and she was just 58.

‘Most difficult year of their lives’

“Sarah said to me that despite already having a tragic year, it was made even worse after the budget, saying that changes to Agricultural Property Relief have hit us hard when we’re already struggling with bereavement and trying to cope with losing mum.

“What would the prime minister say to Sarah and family on what has been the most difficult year of their lives in light as well of the family farm tax?”

Sir Keir told Ms Cross he was “grateful” to her for raising the case and advised her to send him the details so he could look into it.

Tractor in farmers' protest
Farmers have warned the budget measures threaten the UK’s food security. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “On the question of inheritance and family farms, it’s important to bear in mind, in a typical case, which is parents passing to a child, the threshold is £3 million and that is why the vast majority of farms will be totally unaffected.”

North-east farmers are among those gearing up for a rally at Holyrood on Thursday over agriculture funding, ahead of the Scottish budget on December 4.

Last week, farmers from across the UK, joined in a show of unity to protest the inheritance tax changes near Westminster.

What are the rules?

In last month’s budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced farmers would have to pay inheritance tax on agricultural property and land worth more than £1 million at a rate of 20%, when they previously paid none.

There is a higher threshold of £3 million for couples passing on their farms.

The reforms will apply from April 6, 2026, with the government saying most estates will not be affected by the changes.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said “significantly fewer” than the 500 farms a year estimated by the government will be impacted by the changes.

But farming groups continue to dispute the government’s figures, with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) saying around 75% of commercial family arms will be above the £1 million threshold.

Opponents say it will force cash-poor family-owned enterprises to sell up as they struggle to afford tax bills when land is passed on.

Conversation