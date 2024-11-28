A96 Dualling: Aberdeen-Inverness completion delay expected in Holyrood statement today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

A96 Dualling: Aberdeen-Inverness completion delay expected in Holyrood statement today

The SNP is set to lay out a detailed review of the long-promised dualling project, which was supposed to be completed by 2030.

By Andy Philip
Busy traffic speeding past Inverness and Aberdeen sign posts on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn.
The SNP promised in 2011 to dual the entire A96. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The 2030 completion date to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness is likely to be extended by years today, the P&J understands.

A statement on the long-awaited project, first promised by Alex Salmond in 2011, is likely to see the Scottish Government restate its commitment to the overall plan – but accept it cannot be delivered in five years.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop is due to outline progress in Holyrood today, including the expected publication of a “climate review” with various options for progress – which is also already delayed by two years.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government.

But the Greens were dropped from the government last year, and the dualling promise remains official SNP policy.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the time the target date for the A96 and the A9 Inverness-Perth dualling plan was “ambitious”.

The A96 dualling project is considered crucial to north-east towns. Image: DC Thomson

Since then, the A9 date has also been set back by years.

The part of the A96 most likely to get earlier attention is the Inverness-Nairn section, which had been exempt from the climate review.

The government announced in March that steps were being taken to acquire land.

Douglas Ross, a Highlands and Islands MSP, said any failure to commit to dualling would be a betrayal of Moray and the north-east.

“People living and working in these communities are desperate for the A96 to be fully dualled, as the SNP promised to do in their 2021 election manifesto,” he said.

Green party transport spokesman Mark Ruskell said the government should scrap the dualling plan.

“Some safety improvements and bypasses on the A96 are important, but the exorbitant sums set aside for fully dualling could be put to better use by investing in these safety improvements and better public transport, which could cut our emissions rapidly and give people choices other than travelling by car across Scotland,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government opened a consultation yesterday on reducing the speed limit on single carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph.

Conversation