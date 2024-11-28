A96 Dualling: Aberdeen-Inverness completion delay expected in Holyrood statement today

The 2030 completion date to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness is likely to be extended by years today, the P&J understands.

A statement on the long-awaited project, first promised by Alex Salmond in 2011, is likely to see the Scottish Government restate its commitment to the overall plan – but accept it cannot be delivered in five years.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop is due to outline progress in Holyrood today, including the expected publication of a “climate review” with various options for progress – which is also already delayed by two years.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government.

But the Greens were dropped from the government last year, and the dualling promise remains official SNP policy.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the time the target date for the A96 and the A9 Inverness-Perth dualling plan was “ambitious”.

Since then, the A9 date has also been set back by years.

The part of the A96 most likely to get earlier attention is the Inverness-Nairn section, which had been exempt from the climate review.

The government announced in March that steps were being taken to acquire land.

Douglas Ross, a Highlands and Islands MSP, said any failure to commit to dualling would be a betrayal of Moray and the north-east.

“People living and working in these communities are desperate for the A96 to be fully dualled, as the SNP promised to do in their 2021 election manifesto,” he said.

Green party transport spokesman Mark Ruskell said the government should scrap the dualling plan.

“Some safety improvements and bypasses on the A96 are important, but the exorbitant sums set aside for fully dualling could be put to better use by investing in these safety improvements and better public transport, which could cut our emissions rapidly and give people choices other than travelling by car across Scotland,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government opened a consultation yesterday on reducing the speed limit on single carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph.

READ MORE: Timeline of SNP promises and delays on Aberdeen-Inverness road