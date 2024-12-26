6 of the worst NHS Grampian outpatient waits – and what’s causing the pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 of the worst NHS Grampian outpatient waits – and what’s causing the pressure

We take a look at the latest outpatient waiting times for the health board - with patients waiting up to years for some appointments.

Some patients are waiting years after a GP referral. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

The extreme pressure facing NHS Grampian is all too clear for north-east patients facing long waits for specialists.

A mix of staffing pressures, recruitment challenges, financial resource and increasing and high demand are taking a toll.

The latest NHS Grampian outpatient wait times from December 1 underline how long it can take between a GP referral and being seen in clinic.

We looked at the worst waiting times, looked at what’s behind the pressures and asked whether the situation will ever improve.

Here’s the list of six pressure points.

1. Psychology service for chronic pain patients

The longest out of all the NHS outpatient waits is for a routine referral to the acute sector psychology pain management programme.

The wait of 232 weeks is equivalent to waiting around four years and four months for an appointment.

There is high demand for access to the service. There have been long-term vacancies but the health board has recently recruited.

Once in place, their main focus will be on the pain management programme, in a bid to try and clear long waits.

2. Dermatology

The second worst wait is for patients waiting for a routine referral for dermatology.

They can expect to wait around 125 weeks, or over two years for their appointment.

Patients seen in the clinic suffer from a range of conditions affecting their skin, hair and nails including eczema and psoriasis.

There is high demand and those suspected of having cancer take priority.

But those waiting on an urgent referral on suspicion of cancer also face lengthy waits of 25 weeks – or over five months.

A recent Public Health Scotland report said NHS Grampian had seen an increase in dermatology waiting times due to the “loss of funding to provide external resource”.

“Recruitment to consultant posts has been agreed moving forward in order to return to a more sustainable position longer-term”, it added.

3. Ear, nose and throat

Another area of pressure is in ear, nose and throat where it’s expected to take 117 weeks (over two years) to be seen.

Even urgent referrals can take as long as 52 weeks. 

ENT specialists can help diagnose and treat a range of conditions relating to the ears, nose and throat.

Head, neck, thyroid and suspicion of cancer take priority.

Inside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Urgent referrals for head and neck take around four weeks and thyroid urgent referrals approximately 14 weeks. 

There are vacancies in the department but these will be advertised again.

Additional weekend clinics have been running since October to try and cut waits.

4. Radiology

NHS Grampian’s latest approximate outpatient waiting times states new patients face a wait of around 92 weeks or around one year and eight months for radiology.

The average wait is so high because of a long wait for a Dexa scan which monitors bone density at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

These scans are often used to diagnose or assess the risk of osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them more likely to break.

At ARI the wait is around eight months. 

The Elgin wait is longer as it was paused during Covid and has never recovered.

Clinicians are working on a plan to reduce the Dr Gray’s wait, which should get underway some time in the New Year.

Waits for radiology diagnostic scans are not as long.

5. Sleep apnoea

An urgent referral for sleep apnoea testing takes an estimated 77 weeks or almost one year and five months. 

Sleep apnoea is a disorder that causes someone to repeatedly stop breathing while they sleep.

The NHS say the condition has to be treated as it can lead to more serious problems such as an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, depression and diabetes.

CPAP machine with adult full face mask for the treatment of sleep apnoea. Image: Shutterstock.

Again, there is high demand on the service with urgent referrals prioritised.

There are also recruitment issues in this area.

6. Gynaecology

Patients waiting for a routine referral for gynaecology face waits of around 70 weeks or one year and three months. 

Gynaecology is a broad speciality which covers a host of conditions relating to the female reproductive system.

Issues can include problems with periods, pain or prolapse.

The service has never caught up since the Covid pandemic but work is ongoing to reduce waits.

What does NHS Grampian say?

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said it is aware wait times for some outpatient services are longer than they would like and apologised to anyone affected.

He added: “We understand this can be incredibly frustrating for patients who are waiting for appointments and can impact on people’s quality of life, while they await diagnosis and treatments.

“The reasons for delays vary but include staffing pressures, challenges around recruitment to certain specialities, financial resource and increasing and high demand.

“Cases are prioritised based on clinical factors – with those with a suspicion of cancer being seen as a priority.”

Have you had problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form, we’d be really interested in hearing from you:

