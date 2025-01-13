Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to Peter Murrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to Peter Murrell

The former first minister revealed that "to all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now”.

By Andy Philip
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell have been married since 2010. Image: Robert Perry/EPA/Shutterstock
Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell have decided to end their marriage.

The former first minister said “to all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now”.

She wrote in a social media post: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

“We will be making no further comment.”

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell first became a couple in 2003.

By the time they announced their engagement in January 2010, Ms Sturgeon had become Scotland’s deputy first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon married Peter Murrell at Oran Mor in Glasgow. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Alex Salmond, and other Scottish Government cabinet colleagues were there when the couple married at Oran Mor, a converted church in Glasgow’s west end in July 2010.

The couple have no children, though Ms Sturgeon revealed in 2016 she had suffered a miscarriage in 2011, shortly before the Holyrood election campaign.

Operation Branchform

Mr Murrell, 60, is a former chief executive of the SNP – a post he held for 23 years.

He was charged in April by police as part of Operation Branchform, a long-running investigation into SNP finances. Prosecutors from the Crown Office have yet to issue information over further action.

Ms Sturgeon was also questioned in June 2023, but was not charged.

Last month, Ms Sturgeon said she knows “nothing more” about the investigation than she did when arrested.

Speaking after being released by police in June 2023, Ms Sturgeon insisted “beyond doubt” she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

