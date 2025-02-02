Scale of stress and depression sick days among paramedics in Aberdeen and north-east revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scale of stress and depression sick days among paramedics in Aberdeen and north-east revealed

The snapshot of mental health includes crews in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray dealing with enormous pressure.

By Adele Merson
Ambulances were stacked, waiting for hours, at ARI on Wednesday night - leaving the control room with "no choice" but to turn to the Sort hazard team. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Ambulances were stacked, waiting for hours, at ARI on Wednesday night - leaving the control room with "no choice" but to turn to the Sort hazard team. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Ambulance crews including those based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are taking double the number of sickness absence hours for stress, anxiety and depression compared to three years ago, the P&J can reveal.

Paramedics faced well-documented pressures over the past year with ambulances regularly seen queuing outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with patients.

At the end of November, bosses took drastic action and declared a critical incident, which saw ambulances redirected to Raigmore in Inverness and Ninewells in Dundee, adding to the work pressures.

Now, new figures obtained under freedom of information legislation show sickness absence hours for stress, anxiety and depression almost doubled in three years.

The numbers relate to sickness absence hours for paramedics in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Moray. It also includes those recorded by crews in Inverness and Dundee.

Ambulances at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary outside Accident and Emergency. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The figures show that in 2021, 5,366 hours sickness were taken for mental health reasons, rising to 10,037 hours in 2024.

The rate of sickness absence rate for all categories rose between 2021 and 2023, from 6.5% to 9.1%, before dropping to 8.5% last year.

A total of 30,766 hours were lost to sickness absence of all types in 2024.

Paramedics at sharp end of crisis

Unison Scotland regional organiser John Hackett said paramedics are at the sharp end of an NHS crisis.

“It’s already a stressful job but the fact that ambulances with patients are stacked up in hospital car parks waiting to get into A&E compounds matters,” he said.

“Ambulance staff work longer unplanned shifts and over-time, and have to miss rest breaks which contributes to exhaustion and anxiety.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Alexander Burnett. Image: DC Thomson/Kenny Elrick

Aberdeenshire East Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said the figures show paramedics face unacceptable demands.

He said: “Medics are waiting for hours to get patients seen at hospital, which must be a huge burden on staff members.

“But they aren’t letting anyone down at all – the responsibility lies with John Swinney and a succession of SNP health secretaries.”

Hospital handover delays

In November, Scottish Ambulance Service chief Michael Dickson told the P&J “little meaningful progress” has been made to fix Aberdeen’s queues crisis.

He said ambulance crews on the frontline in the north-east were demoralised by the current state of affairs.

NHS Grampian has the lowest number of beds in Scotland relative to the number of people it serves and delayed discharges are having an impact.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said extended hospital handover delays have an impact on crews, patients and the wider community.

“For crews whose focus is the patients these delays understandably cause frustration as they are unable to get back out on the road to treat others,” the service said.

“We continue to work with NHS Grampian to address their hospital handover delays and we remain thankful to all our staff who do an incredible job in very difficult circumstances.”

