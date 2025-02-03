GB Energy boss admits it could take 20 YEARS to deliver 1,000 Aberdeen jobs pledge

The boss of GB Energy says it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ.

Questions have swirled over how many jobs will be created as a result of Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to base the publicly-owned energy firm in the Granite City.

In November, GB Energy chair Juergen Maier said he expects the firm will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

But in an interview with Sky News on Monday he revealed it could take as long as two decades to meet this ambition.

“Great British Energy itself is going to create over the next five years, 200 or 300 jobs in Aberdeen,” he said.

“That will be the size of our team.

“I have said in the very long term when we become a major energy champion it may be many more than that.”

Asked to define “very long term”, he replied: “Look, we grow these companies. Energy companies grow over 10 or 20 years, and we are going to be around in 20 years.”

He said “absolutely” when asked directly if it could take two decades to fulfil his previous promise of 1,000 jobs in Aberdeen.

Derek Thomson, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, said GB Energy needs to pick up pace or risk looking at a “desolation” of the north-east.

The UK Labour government says GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

As well as the main headquarters in Aberdeen, two smaller sites will eventually open in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Will it bring down bills?

Sir Keir Starmer promised voters the clean energy firm will help drive down bills by £300 a year for households.

But Mr Maier suggested this was a “very long-term project” which would take decades and repeatedly refused to put a timescale on this.

“I know that you are asking me for a date as to when I can bring that, but GB Energy has only just been brought into”, he added.

Tory energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said: “This jaw-dropping admission confirms that Labour’s flagship GB Energy project is nothing more than a gimmick.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “The Prime Minister must come clean over why he is failing to deliver the promises he made at the election – and admit whether these pledges are being kicked into the long grass.”