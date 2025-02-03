GB Energy boss admits it could take 20 YEARS to deliver 1,000 Aberdeen jobs pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

GB Energy boss admits it could take 20 YEARS to deliver 1,000 Aberdeen jobs pledge

Questions have swirled over how many jobs will be created as a result of Sir Keir Starmer's decision to base the publicly-owned energy firm in the Granite City. 

By Adele Merson
GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier. Image: Supplied.
The boss of GB Energy says it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen HQ.

In November, GB Energy chair Juergen Maier said he expects the firm will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000. 

But in an interview with Sky News on Monday he revealed it could take as long as two decades to meet this ambition.

“Great British Energy itself is going to create over the next five years, 200 or 300 jobs in Aberdeen,” he said.

“That will be the size of our team.

“I have said in the very long term when we become a major energy champion it may be many more than that.”

Aberdeen was chosen as the base for GB Energy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Asked to define “very long term”, he replied: “Look, we grow these companies. Energy companies grow over 10 or 20 years, and we are going to be around in 20 years.”

He said “absolutely” when asked directly if it could take two decades to fulfil his previous promise of 1,000 jobs in Aberdeen.

Derek Thomson, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, said GB Energy needs to pick up pace or risk looking at a “desolation” of the north-east.

The UK Labour government says GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

As well as the main headquarters in Aberdeen, two smaller sites will eventually open in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Will it bring down bills?

Sir Keir Starmer promised voters the clean energy firm will help drive down bills by £300 a year for households.

But Mr Maier suggested this was a “very long-term project” which would take decades and repeatedly refused to put a timescale on this.

“I know that you are asking me for a date as to when I can bring that, but GB Energy has only just been brought into”, he added.

Tory energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said: “This jaw-dropping admission confirms that Labour’s flagship GB Energy project is nothing more than a gimmick.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “The Prime Minister must come clean over why he is failing to deliver the promises he made at the election – and admit whether these pledges are being kicked into the long grass.”

Conversation