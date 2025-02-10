Exclusive: NHS Grampian facing £20 million Labour tax hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: NHS Grampian facing £20 million Labour tax hike

The under pressure health board expects a budget deficit of £140 million in 2025-26 before savings have been factored in.

NHS Grampian is already under significant financial pressure. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

NHS Grampian faces a £20 million cost to cover the UK government’s rise in employers’ National Insurance, the P&J can reveal.

It’s understood the tax rise would set the health board back an extra £20m in 2025-26, with the Scottish government holding talks on the exact level of support it can provide.

But the extra costs are likely to rise in line with an increase in staff pay deals.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said she aimed to cover 60% of the reported costs for directly employed staff across the public sector but this still leaves a shortfall.

It comes at a time of significant financial pressure on the health board.

A new report, published last week, warns NHS Grampian faces a deficit of £140m in the next financial year before savings have been identified.

It states that the scale of savings requires “significant system transformation and change”, which will not be deliverable within a single financial year.

Labour’s tax plans

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last year that the rate of employer National Insurance contributions is to increase from 13.8% to 15% in April.

The threshold at which employers have to start paying the contributions is also being lowered from £9,100 to £5,000.

NHS Grampian is understood to be the largest employer in the north-east region, with around 17,500 staff.

For context, £20m would cover staffing 40 acute beds in the north-east for a year.

It would also be the equivalent cost of more than 89,000 MRI scans or pay the wages of more than 400 band six nurses for a year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Budget day. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: PA.

The total extra bill facing Scottish health boards is expected to be around £191m, before additional financial support from the SNP government is factored in.

North East Conservative MSP Tess White described the Labour government’s decision to increase the tax as “completely short-sighted”.

She added: “This reckless jobs tax will make the health board’s crisis even worse, when people are already facing terrifying waits for treatment across the north-east.”

Discussions ‘ongoing’, says SNP government

A spokesman for Health Secretary Neil Gray said there are “ongoing discussions” on the impact of additional employers contributions which were “imposed without consultation by the UK Government, and the level of support that can be provided”.

He added: “In order to provide some certainty for public services the finance secretary has announced our intention to cover 60% of the estimated cost of directly employed staff.

“This still leaves a shortfall, because the UK Government has not covered the full cost for directly employed staff, never mind contractors like GPs and social care providers.

“So we will continue to press the UK Chancellor to fully fund the costs of this Labour tax rise that will harm public services in Scotland.”

SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “As reported at our board meeting last week, we are facing a significant financial challenge in the coming months and years.

“Savings options are being examined as we look to find the required balance between finance, clinical and workforce governance.

“Some options already examined have been dismissed as they were assessed to have a direct impact on the delivery of patient care.”

A UK Treasury spokesman said the autumn budget delivered “more money than ever before” for Scottish public services.

He added: “It is for the Scottish Government to allocate this across its own public sector and meet the priorities of people in Scotland.

“It will also receive additional Barnett funding on top of this record £47.7 billion settlement as part of support provided in relation to changes to Employer National Insurance.”

