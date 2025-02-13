Does BrewDog founder James Watt want to be the next Elon Musk?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does BrewDog founder James Watt want to be the next Elon Musk?

The Fraserburgh-born enterpreneuer wants to slash government waste by emulating the tech billionaire’s ‘DOGE’ department.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
BrewDog co-founder James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

James Watt’s BrewDog made a £59 million loss in 2023 before he stepped down as CEO.

Indeed, that was the fourth successive year the Ellon craft beer giant had posted a pre-tax loss.

So you might be forgiven for raising an eyebrow upon finding out Mr Watt has unveiled his own blueprint for eliminating government waste.

The entrepreneur, from Fraserburgh, has launched a “Shadow Doge” initiative in a bid to emulate tech billionaire Elon Musk’s cost-cutting drive in the US.

But what exactly has Mr Musk been tasked with doing, and how does Mr Watt intend to replicate him in the UK?

What is DOGE?

DOGE is an acroymn for the department of government efficiency.

It’s an initiative which has been set up by President Donald Trump to cut wasteful and fradulent federal spending in Washington.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk. Image: Shutterstock.

And he’s tasked Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, with leading it.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been given sweeping powers to act by the President even though DOGE isn’t an official government department.

Mr Trump claims DOGE has already found “tens of millions” in savings – a claim which has been heavily disputed.

Why is James Watt trying to emulate this?

The BrewDog founder says he’s “sick of talking about how broken” government is in the UK.

He has been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour administration since last July.

Instead he is setting up “Shadow Doge” as an “unofficial, underground cousin” of Mr Musk’s savings drive in the US.

What will it do?

Mr Watt’s new initiative will put in Freedom of Information bids to find out more about where taxpayer cash is being spent.

An anonymous hotline wil be put in place for public sector workers to report “waste”.

Reports will be published which aim to show where money could be spent more effectively.

BrewDog was founded in 2007. Image: Shutterstock.

And public sector bodies viewed as the worst offenders for waste will be targeted in league tables.

Mr Watt reckons improved efficiency can prevent the UK Government from having to choose between cutting public services and increasing taxes.

Is it really that simple?

The craft beer entrepreneur might have more trouble cutting through than his model in the United States.

For one, the prime minister isn’t exactly compelled to listen to him – whereas Mr Musk has been glued to President Trump.

And convincing government departments to cut internal spending is never an easy task at the best of times.

For example, Mr Watt wants to target the money spent by the government on PR.

Yet it’s hard to imagine any administration wanting to take a sledgehammer to its communications budget.

Of course, Mr Watt himself has been a beneficiary of taxpayer spending in the past.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Press and Journal three years ago found BrewDog had received more than £1 million since 2007.

The craft beer firm had received an extra £3 million from Scottish Enterprise as well.

Does Mr Watt deem that wasteful spending, or would he make an exception?

Conversation