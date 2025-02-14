Aberdeenshire SNP MP Seamus Logan responds to Holyrood ‘hit list’ claims

Aberdeenshire MP Seamus Logan has described claims he drew up a “hit list” of SNP MSPs to be replaced in Holyrood as “nonsense”.

It was reported he had helped Westminster leader Stephen Flynn to identify targets for deselection ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick, Aberdeenshire Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar, and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam were all allegedly on the list.

But Mr Logan flatly denied the claims and said he was baffled by them.

“I don’t know where that came from, or why it involved me,” he told The Press and Journal. “It’s just nonsense.”

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP – who unseated Douglas Ross last July – said he doesn’t even know most of the MSPs reportedly on the list.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn exclusively told the P&J last November he was eyeing a seat in Holyrood.

But he sparked fury over his plans to replace sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll and remain in the House of Commons.

Mr Flynn later dropped his plans to do two jobs at once and said he would defer his decision on a move to Holyrood.

His path to the Scottish Parliament has become much easier after Ms Nicoll revealed she intends to stand down.

Ms Nicoll insists she hasn’t been pushed out to make way for Mr Flynn.

Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed, allegedly on the “hit list”, has also announced she intends to quit in 2026.

Some of Mr Flynn’s House of Commons colleagues are also eyeing a switch to Holyrood, sparking fears of a nationalist turf war.

But Westminster party insiders backed Mr Logan’s claim any specific list of MSP to be deselected was fictional, despite newspaper reports.

“There is no such thing as this list,” one said. “It’s completely made up.”

The insider said the claims “undermined” work the SNP’s Westminster group has been doing.

All five SNP MSPs mentioned as being on the “hit list” were women.

That sparked further claims from within the party that Mr Flynn is running a “boys’ club” at Westminster.

A former SNP MP, who lost her seat at the 2024 election, described the allegations as “pathetic briefing” from within the party.

She told The P&J: “This is vindictive and clearly not the experience of any women, like myself, that have worked alongside Stephen.”

Earlier this week Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman described this as “made up nonsense”.

She claimed it was “mega offensive” to her as a woman.

Ms Roddick and Ms Adam were contacted by The P&J for comment.

Ms Dunbar declined to comment.