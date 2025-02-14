Aberdeenshire SNP MP Seamus Logan responds to Holyrood ‘hit list’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Aberdeenshire SNP MP Seamus Logan responds to Holyrood ‘hit list’ claims

Allies of Stephen Flynn were accused of drawing up a list of SNP MSPs they want replaced at next year's election.

By Justin Bowie
SNP MP Seamus Logan.
SNP MP Seamus Logan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire MP Seamus Logan has described claims he drew up a “hit list” of SNP MSPs to be replaced in Holyrood as “nonsense”.

It was reported he had helped Westminster leader Stephen Flynn to identify targets for deselection ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick, Aberdeenshire Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar, and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam were all allegedly on the list.

But Mr Logan flatly denied the claims and said he was baffled by them.

“I don’t know where that came from, or why it involved me,” he told The Press and Journal. “It’s just nonsense.”

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP – who unseated Douglas Ross last July – said he doesn’t even know most of the MSPs reportedly on the list.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn exclusively told the P&J last November he was eyeing a seat in Holyrood.

But he sparked fury over his plans to replace sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll and remain in the House of Commons.

Mr Flynn later dropped his plans to do two jobs at once and said he would defer his decision on a move to Holyrood.

His path to the Scottish Parliament has become much easier after Ms Nicoll revealed she intends to stand down.

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Ms Nicoll insists she hasn’t been pushed out to make way for Mr Flynn.

Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed, allegedly on the “hit list”, has also announced she intends to quit in 2026.

Some of Mr Flynn’s House of Commons colleagues are also eyeing a switch to Holyrood, sparking fears of a nationalist turf war.

But Westminster party insiders backed Mr Logan’s claim any specific list of MSP to be deselected was fictional, despite newspaper reports.

“There is no such thing as this list,” one said. “It’s completely made up.”

The insider said the claims “undermined” work the SNP’s Westminster group has been doing.

All five SNP MSPs mentioned as being on the “hit list” were women.

That sparked further claims from within the party that Mr Flynn is running a “boys’ club” at Westminster.

A former SNP MP, who lost her seat at the 2024 election, described the allegations as “pathetic briefing” from within the party.

She told The P&J: “This is vindictive and clearly not the experience of any women, like myself, that have worked alongside Stephen.”

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Earlier this week Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman described this as “made up nonsense”.

She claimed it was “mega offensive” to her as a woman.

Ms Roddick and Ms Adam were contacted by The P&J for comment.

Ms Dunbar declined to comment.

Conversation