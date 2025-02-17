Inverness SNP veteran Fergus Ewing blasts ‘cowards’ saying he could be blocked from standing in election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness SNP veteran Fergus Ewing blasts ‘cowards’ saying he could be blocked from standing in election

The Highland MSP spoke exclusively to The Press and Journal about claims he could be barred from running at the next Holyrood vote.

By Justin Bowie
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Highland MSP Fergus Ewing has slammed “cowards” briefing he could be barred from standing again at the next Holyrood election.

The veteran nationalist responded to claims there is a “compelling” case for his party to stop him from running when the 2026 vote comes around.

Mr Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, has become an outspoken critic of SNP policies since moving to the backbenches.

He was even suspended by the party in 2023.

One SNP insider told The Herald the case against Mr Ewing was “comprehensive”.

‘No shortage of cowards’

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, the Highland veteran claimed the party source “lacks the guts to give his or her name to that view”.

“There is no shortage of political cowards around,” he told us.

Mr Ewing – son of SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing – says he will not be dettered from criticising the party over policy failures.

He said: “If these actions are adjudged by anonymous SNP insiders to be political crimes then I plead guilty, and pledge to those who sent me to Holyrood that I will continue to speak out for them.

“If this is a crime, then I promise there will be several repeat offences ahead.

“For the past four years I have spoken out for my constituents on matters such as dualling the A9 and A96.

“Surely in doing so, I have simply been demanding that the SNP in Government implement what it promised?”

Fergus Ewing serves the Inverness and Nairn constituency. Image: PA.

Mr Ewing told us he had heard nothing from SNP HQ about standing again.

“It is not particularly edifying to read about oneself in the papers when the party bosses remain tight-lipped,” he said.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP added: “I loyally served the SNP, and more importantly the country, as a minister and cabinet secretary for 14 years.”

Mr Ewing was heavily critical of the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens.

It was his refusal to back the party’s co-leader Lorna Slater in a Holyrood vote which originally led to his suspension.

He has also slated the SNP’s shift away from oil and gas, and rebelled against the party’s plans to reform transgender rights.

Mr Ewing was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

He was re-elected to serve his Inverness and Nairn constituency by more than 9,000 votes at the last Holyrood vote.

An SNP spokesperson said: “We look forward to fielding a strong selection of candidates who are ready to stand up for their communities and move Scotland towards independence.”

