Inverness SNP veteran Fergus Ewing blasts ‘cowards’ saying he could be blocked from standing in election

Highland MSP Fergus Ewing has slammed “cowards” briefing he could be barred from standing again at the next Holyrood election.

The veteran nationalist responded to claims there is a “compelling” case for his party to stop him from running when the 2026 vote comes around.

Mr Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, has become an outspoken critic of SNP policies since moving to the backbenches.

He was even suspended by the party in 2023.

One SNP insider told The Herald the case against Mr Ewing was “comprehensive”.

‘No shortage of cowards’

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, the Highland veteran claimed the party source “lacks the guts to give his or her name to that view”.

“There is no shortage of political cowards around,” he told us.

Mr Ewing – son of SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing – says he will not be dettered from criticising the party over policy failures.

He said: “If these actions are adjudged by anonymous SNP insiders to be political crimes then I plead guilty, and pledge to those who sent me to Holyrood that I will continue to speak out for them.

“If this is a crime, then I promise there will be several repeat offences ahead.

“For the past four years I have spoken out for my constituents on matters such as dualling the A9 and A96.

“Surely in doing so, I have simply been demanding that the SNP in Government implement what it promised?”

Mr Ewing told us he had heard nothing from SNP HQ about standing again.

“It is not particularly edifying to read about oneself in the papers when the party bosses remain tight-lipped,” he said.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP added: “I loyally served the SNP, and more importantly the country, as a minister and cabinet secretary for 14 years.”

Mr Ewing was heavily critical of the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens.

It was his refusal to back the party’s co-leader Lorna Slater in a Holyrood vote which originally led to his suspension.

He has also slated the SNP’s shift away from oil and gas, and rebelled against the party’s plans to reform transgender rights.

Mr Ewing was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

He was re-elected to serve his Inverness and Nairn constituency by more than 9,000 votes at the last Holyrood vote.

An SNP spokesperson said: “We look forward to fielding a strong selection of candidates who are ready to stand up for their communities and move Scotland towards independence.”