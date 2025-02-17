Aberdeenshire adult autism and ADHD test services faces axe with 1,800 on waiting list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire adult autism and ADHD test services faces axe with 1,800 on waiting list

Adults across the region will no longer be assessed locally even though the council admits this will hurt patients.

By Justin Bowie
Adult ADHD and autism assessments face the axe in Aberdeenshire.
Adult autism and ADHD tests in Aberdeenshire are set to be axed in a move the council admits will hurt patients and worsen health inequalities.

A worrying report by the local authority admits there is no cash to fund assessments beyond March despite a huge waiting list of 1,800 patients.

Cash from Holyrood had been helping NHS Grampian provide tests in the region, but this runs out at the end of February.

Aberdeenshire Council admits there is a “significant risk” to cutting assessments since adults with ADHD and autism will have “limited other options”.

It’s warned ending the service will place a much greater strain on mental health resources locally since more patients will go undiagnosed.

An increase in the number of referrals to psychiatrists is listed as one possible consequence.

It is also expected the decision will put further pressure on local care services.

The council report acknowledges people with ADHD and autism have an average lifespan of 54 years.

It points out they are eight times more likely to take their own lives, and less than 30% of those with autism are in employment.

Yet despite this potential to increase health inequality, the “difficult decision” has been made to cut testing due to the health and social care partnership’s “significantly financially challenged position”.

The assessments currently cost around £200,000 per year and would have continued had Scottish Government funding been made available.

‘Absolutely devastated’

A petition – now with over 1,000 signatures – is protesting the cuts.

It reads: “We are absolutely devastated to hear this.

“The loss of this vital service – being blamed on lack of Scottish Government funding – is a false economy.”

Tory MSP Alexander Burnett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett is the co-founder of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on autism.

He said: “A two-tier system must be avoided at all costs.

“The Scottish Government should be helping to resource backlogs where it can.

“There is no way private assessment can be relied on to shoulder the workload.”

Around 1,000 Aberdeenshire adults are currently waiting to be tested for ADHD.

A further 800 are part of the backlog for an autism diagnosis.

We previously reported how some NHS Grampian patients were facing delays of two years before they could be assessed.

SNP mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

SNP mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “A combination of factors, including a significant increase in referrals, means that some people are waiting longer than they should for a diagnosis.

“The Scottish Government has allocated £123 million to health boards this year to improve the quality and delivery of mental health and psychological services.

“We also invest £1 million a year to provide community and support to autistic adults.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “There is a proposal regarding the autism and ADHD assessment pathway in Aberdeenshire going before the area’s integration joint board when it meets on February 19.”

