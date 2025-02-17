Aberdeenshire adult autism and ADHD test services faces axe with 1,800 on waiting list

Adult autism and ADHD tests in Aberdeenshire are set to be axed in a move the council admits will hurt patients and worsen health inequalities.

A worrying report by the local authority admits there is no cash to fund assessments beyond March despite a huge waiting list of 1,800 patients.

Cash from Holyrood had been helping NHS Grampian provide tests in the region, but this runs out at the end of February.

Aberdeenshire Council admits there is a “significant risk” to cutting assessments since adults with ADHD and autism will have “limited other options”.

It’s warned ending the service will place a much greater strain on mental health resources locally since more patients will go undiagnosed.

An increase in the number of referrals to psychiatrists is listed as one possible consequence.

It is also expected the decision will put further pressure on local care services.

The council report acknowledges people with ADHD and autism have an average lifespan of 54 years.

It points out they are eight times more likely to take their own lives, and less than 30% of those with autism are in employment.

Yet despite this potential to increase health inequality, the “difficult decision” has been made to cut testing due to the health and social care partnership’s “significantly financially challenged position”.

The assessments currently cost around £200,000 per year and would have continued had Scottish Government funding been made available.

‘Absolutely devastated’

A petition – now with over 1,000 signatures – is protesting the cuts.

It reads: “We are absolutely devastated to hear this.

“The loss of this vital service – being blamed on lack of Scottish Government funding – is a false economy.”

Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett is the co-founder of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on autism.

He said: “A two-tier system must be avoided at all costs.

“The Scottish Government should be helping to resource backlogs where it can.

“There is no way private assessment can be relied on to shoulder the workload.”

Around 1,000 Aberdeenshire adults are currently waiting to be tested for ADHD.

A further 800 are part of the backlog for an autism diagnosis.

We previously reported how some NHS Grampian patients were facing delays of two years before they could be assessed.

SNP mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “A combination of factors, including a significant increase in referrals, means that some people are waiting longer than they should for a diagnosis.

“The Scottish Government has allocated £123 million to health boards this year to improve the quality and delivery of mental health and psychological services.

“We also invest £1 million a year to provide community and support to autistic adults.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “There is a proposal regarding the autism and ADHD assessment pathway in Aberdeenshire going before the area’s integration joint board when it meets on February 19.”