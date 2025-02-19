Aberdeenshire autism and ADHD assessment cuts increase suicide risks, warn campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Aberdeenshire autism and ADHD assessment cuts increase suicide risks, warn campaigners

Aberdeen mum Marion McLaughlin, who runs an autism consulting firm, warns scrapping adult testing will be devastating for those waiting to be diagnosed.

By Justin Bowie
Autism campaigner Marion McLaughlin.
Scrapping autism and ADHD tests in Aberdeenshire may lead to more adults taking their own lives, a campaigner warns.

Aberdeen mum Marion McLaughlin, who was diagnosed as autistic in her 30s, says cuts in the north-east could be the tip of the iceberg across Scotland.

And Felicity Goodhall from Pitmedden, one of the first people to be diagnosed locally through the pathway, fears for the impact on other people.

The P&J reported on Monday that assessment services for adults in Aberdeenshire face the axe due to a lack of funding.

That’s despite 1,800 adults being on the waiting list to be tested.

“It’s tremendously devastating,” Ms McLaughlin told the P&J.

“We have a right to know who we are.”

She added: “I am genuinely concerned that there is going to be an increase in people taking their own lives.”

Her warning is borne out by statistics in Aberdeenshire Council’s report on the cuts.

Autistic adults are eight times more likely to die by suicide.

Women who are diagnosed later in life are 15 times more likely to take their own lives.

‘Impostor syndrome’

Ms McLaughlin said waiting for an official diagnosis can be excruciating.

She said: “It’s a horrible position to be in. We get such impostor syndrome.”

Ms McLaughlin was diagnosed with autism in her late 30s.

She previously ran a charity called Autism Understanding.

She is now a director for an autism consultancy firm which has worked with the Scottish Government, NHS boards, and Aberdeen University.

“Finding out I’m autistic was revelatory,” the campaigner added.

The assessment pathway – which she helped set up – was boosted by Holyrood funds since 2022.

But that cash runs out at the end of February.

Ms McLaughlin worries local cuts will be a green light to slash testing services elsewhere.

She said: “I’m concerned if Aberdeenshire closes the pathway, it’s going to make it difficult for Aberdeen and Moray to carry on.”

Felicity Goodhall warned about the impact of the cuts.

Felicity Goodhall, who worked for Autism Understanding alongside Ms McLaughlin, is worried about more undiagnosed people self-harming.

“I don’t think we’re going to fully the implication of these cuts for years to come,” she said.

“Autistic people might slip under the radar.”

The Aberdeenshire mum’s attempts to get assessed while living in England were frustrating.

“I approached my GP in England asking to be referred,” she said.

“But they had never heard of adult autism assessments.”

When Ms Goodhall tried to get a referral again in Aberdeen the current assessment process didn’t exist.

Diagnosis had ‘positive impact’

She got her name on the list the moment it was opened up.

“I’m gutted other people are not going to be given that opportunity,” she added.

Ms McLaughlin and Ms Goodhall set up a petition protesting the cuts, which already has over 1,000 signatures.

The Scottish Government and NHS Grampian were contacted for comment.

Conversation