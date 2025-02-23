Robert Gordon University principal warns underfunding is ‘major threat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Gordon University principal warns underfunding is ‘major threat’

Professor Steve Oliver, the principal of Robert Gordon University (RGU), said “all universities are feeling the pinch”.

By Katrine Bussey
Professor Steve Olivier, principal of Robert Gordon University. Image: Robert Gordon University
Robert Gordon University principal Professor Steve Olivier says universities face a “major existential threat” due to “significant” underfunding.

The university chief, who leads RGU in Aberdeen, said funding pressures mean all institutions are “feeling the pinch”.

His comments come as a strike begins at Dundee University over the threat of compulsory redundancies to fill a £30 million deficit.

It’s feared as many as 500 jobs could be lost there.

Mr Olivier told an event at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow that while universities in Scotland contribute “something like £11 billion a year” to the economy “it is unfortunately a system under major existential threat”.

Two-thirds of RGU budget spent on jobs

He said the problems affects jobs – pointing out that almost two thirds (64%) of money at at the Aberdeen institution goes on staffing.

Prof Olivier told the meeting: “Over 80 universities in the UK are facing deficits of between £10 million and then north of £50 million.

“They have made job losses all over the place, Cardiff 400 to 500, Durham 200.

“All universities are feeling the pinch.”

In Scotland he said this was because of a lack of public funding, adding: “We have received a 22% real terms cut in our teaching funding in the last 10 years. That’s huge.

North East Scotland College challenges

“We are around £2,500 on average short of what English universities get per student, we are significantly underfunded.”

His comments came as Neil Cowie, the principal and chief executive North East Scotland College, spoke about how further education is facing similar pressures.

His college, which has main centres in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh, is dealing with “increasing demand”, as reported by the P&J this month.

He added: “We’ve been hit with a succession of flat cash settlements that have been fundamentally real terms cuts.

“Last year that impacted the college to the tune of around £2.7 million. For a £50 million organisation that is significant.”

Calling for changes to be made, he added: “We’re constantly being asked to do more with less, and that is simply not sustainable.”

Conversation