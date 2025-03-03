How is Robert Gordon University funded as principal warns of ‘major threat’ to sector?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How is Robert Gordon University funded as principal warns of ‘major threat’ to sector?

More than 150 jobs are at risk at the university in Aberdeen, and fears are growing for the future of the sector.

Robert Gordon University gets most of its income from tuition fees. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

The principal of Robert Gordon University sounded the alarm over the “major existential threat” facing universities due to severe underfunding.

Steve Olivier warned funding pressures mean all institutions are “feeling the pinch”.

His own university, in Aberdeen, is trying to save millions while a redundancy consultation has put more than 130 jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, the SNP government had to step in to throw Dundee University a potential £15 million lifeline to stay afloat after the crisis-hit university faced a £30m deficit.

RGU principal Steve Olivier. Image: Supplied.

The recent troubles turned the spotlight on how these private institutions, which do rely on a large portion of public funding, are funded.

We take a look at RGU’s most recent accounts in 2023-24 to break down exactly where their income of £126.7m came from.

Tuition fees – 41.4%

Tuition fees were narrowly where most of the university’s overall income came from, bringing in £52.4m in total or 41.4%.

However, this represents a decrease of £6.9m, or 11.6%, following two years of significant growth.

The most significant decline was in international fees which suffered a £7.3m or 19.6% decline compared to 2022-23.

Mr Olivier said last year that RGU’s significant financial challenges are in part due to a “steep drop” in foreign students.

UK Migration Minister Seema Malhotra on a visit to RGU last month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It’s understood immigration rule changes, including a ban on international students from bringing dependents to the UK, have made the UK a less attractive education destination.

This trend looks likely to continue as international student numbers fell overall by more than 10% in the first semester of the 2024-25 academic year compared to the first semester of the year previous.

Public cash – 40.8%

The latest available accounts (2023-24) show around 40.8% of RGU’s revenue came from Scottish Funding Council grants, representing around £51.7m. 

Grants are awarded to universities in Scotland using public cash in order to fund Scottish students who pay no tuition fees.

These grants decreased by £0.3m, meaning it cost the university more to educate Scottish students than they received.

The accounts state there has been a “sustained decline” in public funding.

Research grants and contracts – 3.3%

Research grants and contracts accounted for 3.3% of RGU’s income in 2023-24, adding £4.2m to the university’s coffers.

But this has decreased by £0.5m, or 10.4%, compared to the previous year.

RGU's proposals were deemed "not feasible" by the council. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Robert Gordon University campus in Garthdee. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The money came from research councils, UK-based charities, the European Commission and the UK Government, as well as a variety of other sources.

In their accounts, the university says it continues to focus on its strategy for research with a “realistic” forecast research income of £4.1m in 2024-25.

Other income – 9.1%

RGU received funds of £11.5m from miscellaneous “other” income during 2023-24, accounting for 9.1% of its turnover.

This represented an increase of £1m compared to the previous year.

Sources of other income include income from the university’s sport facilities, university accommodation and catering.

Investment income – 5%

A total of £6.2m of the university’s income comes from investments which is an increase of £4.1m compared to 2022-23.

This has been generated by increased interest on the North East Scotland Pension Fund of £2.7m.

Robert Gordon University sign
RGU is facing funding pressures. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The remaining £1.4m increase is additional interest income earned from the university’s short-term investments.

Donations and endowments – 0.4%

Finally, £0.5m of donations and endowments made up 0.4% of RGU’s income during 2023-24.

This is a drop of £0.2m when compared to the year before.

Donations can include support from graduates who wish to give back or endowments made after someone dies.

