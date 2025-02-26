Aberdeen business leader warns UK must avoid New Zealand’s ‘rush’ to end oil and gas licensing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Aberdeen business leader warns UK must avoid New Zealand’s ‘rush’ to end oil and gas licensing

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, held the country up as an example of how not to transition from fossil fuels.

By Adele Merson
Oil platform.
The UK Labour government wants to ban all new oil and gas licences. Image: Supplied.

An Aberdeen business leader warns the UK must not follow New Zealand in “accelerating too quickly” from oil and gas.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, held the country up as an example of how not to transition from fossil fuels.

In Westminster, he highlighted the nation as one which had been on a “similar path” to the UK Labour government.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to ban all new licences in the North Sea.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s Labour-led government previously banned all new offshore oil and gas exploration in 2018 in world-leading legislation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s acted to ban oil and gas exploration. Image: Shutterstock.

But last year Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s centre-right government said it would pass laws to reverse the ban.

Speaking in August, he said severe energy shortages had led energy prices to spike.

But the country’s Green Party previously said a reliance on fossil fuels was behind the energy crisis and exacerbating energy security. 

Mr Borthwick told MPs: “They accelerated too quickly.

“What that meant in New Zealand was power shortages, significantly increased consumer bills…and now a reversal of the bill which actually is encouraging domestic gas production again.”

‘Rushed end to licensing’

Jenny Stanning, OEUK’s external affairs director, who also took part in the Scottish Affairs session, said New Zealand was a “great example of a rushed end to licensing of oil and gas”.

She added that when licensing was reopened “operators did not want to bid for new licences because they had already exited the basin and taken their supply chain with them”.

After the session, Mr Borthwick met Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to discuss the energy transition and the role the north-east can play.

In a private meeting, the business chief warned policies of the UK Labour government, such as the windfall tax, risk jobs and investment in the North Sea.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Russell Borthwick.

He also reinforced growing concerns that a potential shift to zonal electricity pricing in the UK would jeopardise investment in offshore wind.

Mr Miliband pledged to make Aberdeen the “clean energy capital of Europe” during a visit to the north-last in October.

He told the P&J the government would ensure a “just and stable transition in the North Sea”.

Speaking at the time, he said: “We know the North Sea faces big challenges but we are determined to work with industry to keep existing fields open for their lifetime.

“And to ensure we create alternative jobs in the clean energy sector at speed. We believe we can do that and determined to work with industry to make that happen.”

The UK Government was approached for comment.

Conversation