John Swinney admits Scottish troops could be sent to Ukraine in ‘peacekeeping’ role

The first minister warned ‘storm clouds are gathering ferociously’ after the extraordinary row between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.
John Swinney has said Scottish boots could be on the ground in Ukraine before the end of this year in a “peacekeeping” role if the war comes to an end.

The first minister responded to the explosive argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday.

The SNP leader told the BBC he was “deeply troubled” by the current situation and warned: “The storm clouds are gathering ferociously above us.”

Asked if Scottish troops could end up on Ukrainian soil, he said: “I think there is the possibility of some form of peacekeeping role, that that might be the case.

The White House row has sparked global shockwaves. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve said that the prime minister should bring such proposals to the House of Commons, and the House of Commons should consider those proposals.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Washington on Thursday and gave Mr Trump the invitation of a state visit.

But the Labour leader has faced calls to axe the offer to the US president, who owns a golf course in Aberdeenshire, after his remarkable row with Mr Zelenskyy.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, said the prime minister should “get back up off his knees” and revoke the invitation.

Sir Keir responded by saying: “I’m not going to be diverted by the SNP or others trying to ramp up the rhetoric.”

Sir Keir Starmer visited the White House on Thursday. Image: PA.

What does Mr Swinney think?

“I cannot see how a state visit can go ahead for President Trump to the UK if President Trump is not a steadfast ally of ours in protecting the future of Ukraine,” he told the BBC.

But he added that a “cool and rational” approach is required for the diplomatic crisis and welcomed the role being played by the prime minister.

Mr Swinney added: “Securing the future of Ukraine is vital to securing the peace for western Europe that we’ve cherished all of my life, and I want to see that maintained in the future.”

There are several key British military bases across the north and north-east.

Around 200 personnel from RAF Lossiemouth are currently deployed at an airbase in Romania.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the future of the historic Highland Black Watch regiment in recent years.

Conversation