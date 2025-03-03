Debate: Should Donald Trump be welcomed for Balmoral visit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Should Donald Trump be welcomed for Balmoral visit?

King Charles suggested his Royal Deeside castle as an ideal place to discuss a state visit.

By Andy Philip
King Charles regularly spends summer at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Donald Trump could be given the red carpet treatment by royalty once again thanks to King Charles’s offer of a state visit.

The offer came during a visit between the president and prime minister in London last week.

In a letter, the King suggested a full state occasion could be talked over at Balmoral Castle in the heart of Royal Deeside.

But a lot has happened since.

Trump horrified European leaders last week in a White House clash with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘World War Three’

The US president, whose mother comes from the Isle of Lewis, told the victim of a Russian invasion that he was “gambling with world war three“.

It left UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with a tricky balancing act.

He had enjoyed a cordial meeting with Mr Trump earlier, and needed to show support for Mr Zelensky at Downing Street later in the week.

The White House row has sparked global shockwaves. Image: Shutterstock.

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney said there should be no state visit for President Trump if he is not a “full-scale partner” in protecting Ukrainian independence.

Menie Estate golf stop-off

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, went further by commenting that Sir Keir should “get off his knees” and revoke the offer.

In his letter, the King wrote Balmoral might be a good place to visit if the president was already calling in at his golf course near Balmedie.

“I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud,” the King wrote.

What do you think? Does Donald Trump deserve to be welcomed to Balmoral to see the King?

Or have his actions left you hoping he’s turned away?

Answer our poll here, and be sure to leave a comment below explaining your thoughts. 

