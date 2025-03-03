Debate: Should Donald Trump be welcomed for Balmoral visit?

Donald Trump could be given the red carpet treatment by royalty once again thanks to King Charles’s offer of a state visit.

The offer came during a visit between the president and prime minister in London last week.

In a letter, the King suggested a full state occasion could be talked over at Balmoral Castle in the heart of Royal Deeside.

But a lot has happened since.

Trump horrified European leaders last week in a White House clash with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘World War Three’

The US president, whose mother comes from the Isle of Lewis, told the victim of a Russian invasion that he was “gambling with world war three“.

It left UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with a tricky balancing act.

He had enjoyed a cordial meeting with Mr Trump earlier, and needed to show support for Mr Zelensky at Downing Street later in the week.

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney said there should be no state visit for President Trump if he is not a “full-scale partner” in protecting Ukrainian independence.

Menie Estate golf stop-off

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, went further by commenting that Sir Keir should “get off his knees” and revoke the offer.

In his letter, the King wrote Balmoral might be a good place to visit if the president was already calling in at his golf course near Balmedie.

“I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud,” the King wrote.

