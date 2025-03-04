NHS Grampian has no policy in place for trans staff using changing rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

NHS Grampian has no policy in place for trans staff using changing rooms

An explosive employment tribunal at NHS Fife means health boards across the country are facing questions over how they handle single-sex spaces.

By Justin Bowie
A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer.
A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer.

NHS Grampian has no specific policy for what changing rooms transgender staff should be able to use, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The question of how to manage single-sex spaces has become a major talking point since an employment tribunal at NHS Fife attracted international attention in recent weeks.

In Fife, A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

Ms Peggie told her colleague she was uncomfortable that the two were sharing a changing room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The nurse claims NHS Fife breached the equality act by allowing Dr Upton to use women’s facilities and claims she was subjected to unlawful harassment.

Why is this a problem elsewhere?

Sex Matters, a gender critical pressure group, warns health boards like NHS Grampian need to develop a “clear policy” on single-sex spaces.

The group claims any NHS board which fails to do this is “risking the same kind of legal action” as NHS Fife.

“The law is clear, so there’s no need to look for further guidance from the equalities regulator or anyone else,” said Helen Joyce, the group’s director of advocacy.

NHS Grampian told the P&J it still has no plans to introduce a new policy.

Fife doctor Beth Upton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The fiery tribunal has put NHS Fife at the centre of the divisive UK-wide culture war over transgender rights.

It’s also caused a split in Kirkcaldy’s A&E department.

Ms Peggie claims 20 staff share her concerns, while three nurses say they are “disgusted” at the online abuse Dr Upton has received.

What guidance does NHS Grampian follow?

A health board spokesperson said it would continue to follow guidelines set out by the equalities and human rights commission (EHRC).

The EHRC references the 2010 Equality Act, which allows trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces where this is deemed “proportionate”.

Reasons given as examples include for “privacy” or to “ensure health and safety”.

But this can be deemed unlawful if an employer “cannot show such action is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim”.

The guidance states workplaces must “balance the impact on all service users” when dictating if trans people should be excluded from a single-sex space.

Employers are not legally required to have their own policy, but it is recommended by the EHRC.

The human rights body wrote to NHS Fife reminding the health board of its “obligations” around single-sex spaces.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “The EHRC is the body responsible for enforcing the 2010 Act which is why we’d follow the commission’s guidance.”

Tess White MSP.
Tess White MSP. Image: DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian says it consults “sensitively” with any employees who are transitioning “about their needs in the workplace”.

The health board also takes into account whether there are any “reasonable and practical steps” which can help trans staff.

North East Tory MSP Tess White criticised the stance.

She said: “It is appalling that NHS Grampian doesn’t have a policy in place that guarantees single-sex spaces for women.”

We would like to know about your experience with the NHS to help us focus on the policies that matter to you in our reporting.

Please follow this link and fill in our questionnaire.

Conversation