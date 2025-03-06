NHS Grampian faces upheaval in hunt for new chief executive – what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian faces upheaval in hunt for new chief executive – what happens next?

We spokes to SNP health chief Neil Gray about the future of the under-pressure health service, and the possibility of a radical merger.

Outgoing NHS Grampian Chief Executive Adam Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells’ retirement leaves major question marks over what comes next for the under-pressure health board.

The board has not had a permanent boss since former chief Caroline Hiscox was seconded to Tayside in November 2023.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, SNP health chief Neil Gray says he aims to support Grampian through changes – and rejected Labour’s controversial proposal to merge it with Highland and islands boards in a radical shake-up.

What happens next for NHS Grampian?

Mr Gray was quizzed about NHS Grampian’s hunt for a new chief executive during a visit to a Glasgow café where he spoke to cancer survivors.

“Obviously the work is under way for us to recruit a permanent chief executive, and I’ll allow that recruitment process to take its course,” he said.

SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ms Hiscox took up a post to lead the Lothian health board last March, meaning she would not be returning to the north-east.

It’s understood the long-term chief executive role was not initially advertised by Grampian because multiple health boards were recruiting at the time.

This could have diluted the pool of available candidates.

Caroline Hiscox, NHS Grampian’s former chief executive. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Coldwells was expected to remain in the top job long-term and it’s understood his retirement came as a surprise.

The NHS Grampian post is now being advertised online with a salary between £111,000 and £151,000 each year.

Could NHS Grampian be axed and reformed?

The health board has already endured upheaval.

Scottish Labour suggests shaking things up even more by getting rid of NHS Grampian entirely in a huge merger.

Anas Sarwar’s party wants to create one combined health board across the north which would also include NHS Highland, the islands, and potentially even Tayside.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA.

Labour claims this bold proposal would mean “fewer managers, more nurses”.

Mr Gray claimed the policy idea is a “red herring” which offers little improvement.

“A plan for major structural reform within the health service would be time-consuming, costly, and very painful,” he said.

“I think it would take years to see any benefit from it.”

What will the new boss have to grapple with?

Mr Coldwells’ replacement will have a tough task.

Staff have had to deal with long ambulance queues outside A&E. A “critical incident” was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last year.

Last month the P&J revealed autism and ADHD tests for adults in Aberdeenshire could be scrapped entirely, adding to patient upset.

Mr Gray said he takes those concerns seriously, but did not commit more SNP cash to ensure the tests could continue.

“We’ll continue to work with local areas where they’ve got a concern around funding,” he told the P&J.

“Wherever there is a request based upon evidence or a plan, we will consider that.”

We would like to know about your experience with the NHS to help us focus on the policies that matter to you in our reporting.

Please follow this link and fill in our questionnaire.

