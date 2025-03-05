North Sea windfall tax to end in 2030 as Aberdeen becomes ‘clean capital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea windfall tax to end in 2030 as Aberdeen becomes ‘clean capital’

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband opened a consultation on steps to move from oil and gas, replace the windfall tax and create new jobs.

By Andy Philip
Ed Miliband opened a consultation on the future of North Sea energy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ed Miliband is signalling a shift from oil to renewables in a move he hopes will transform Aberdeen into the capital of clean energy.

The UK Energy Secretary opened a consultation on Labour’s promise to end North Sea exploration.

The shift from oil exploration raised concern that production will be replaced with imports, while damaging domestic jobs.

He also confirmed the energy profits levy will end in 2030.

The government intends to replace that with a new regime which would respond to future shocks in oil and gas prices.

“For decades the North Sea has powered our energy future,” Mr Miliband told the P&J.

“I believe that it can also do so in the decades ahead.

“That is what our consultation issued today seeks to do – continuing oil and gas production for decades to come and taking the steps to make Aberdeen and north-east Scotland the clean energy capital of our country.”

Future of oil and gas

Existing oil and gas fields would be “maintained” while production plays a role for “decades”.

A successful transition from fossil fuel-reliant jobs would create “tens of thousands” of new roles in offshore renewables by 2030, the government says.

The consultation includes delivering the government pledge not to issue new licences to explore new oil and gas fields.

Ed Miliband visited a floating wind innovation centre in Aberdeen in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the government announced £55 million for the Port of Comarty Firth, which it says will secure facilities to develop floating offshore wind farms in the UK.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of industry body OEUK, said the consultation commitment is important.

“Today’s consultations, on both the critical role of the North Sea in the energy transition and how the taxation regime will respond to unusually high oil and gas prices, will help to begin to give certainty to investors and create a stable investment environment for years to come,” he said.

‘Do we produce our own oil – or import?’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the UK could produce more oil.

“It is a settled fact that we will continue using oil and gas for up to a fifth of our energy out to 2050, so we now face a choice: do we produce our own and reap the economic benefits, or do we simply import that energy from elsewhere?” he said.

The energy levy was introduced by the Tories at 25% until 2025. It rose to 35% until 2029.

Under Labour, it was extended to 2030 and increased by 3%.

