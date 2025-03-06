Reform UK deputy praises BrewDog founder James Watt in north-east charm offensive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reform UK deputy praises BrewDog founder James Watt in north-east charm offensive

Are Nigel Farage’s party and the Ellon businessman a match made in heaven as they drive to cut government waste?

By Justin Bowie
BrewDog co-founder James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Reform UK deputy Richard Tice opened the door to working with BrewDog’s James Watt on his bid to emulate Elon Musk and cut wasteful spending.

Nigel Farage’s No2 called the Ellon businessman a “good man” and congratulated him on his recent marriage to Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Mr Watt recently launched his own “Shadow Doge” scheme, similar to world’s richest man Mr Musk’s cost-cutting drive in the United States.

Reform UK deputy Richard Tice visited Glasgow. Image: PA.

Meanwhile, Mr Tice criticised “ludicrous amounts of waste and incompetence” in government spending during a visit to a Glasgow takeaway where he unveiled two more councillor defections to Reform.

That would suggest there’s plenty for his boss Mr Farage and Mr Watt to see eye-to-eye on.

Is Reform a perfect match for the ex-BrewDog CEO, and would Mr Tice like to see him run for the party in the north-east?

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
James Watt recently married Georgia Toffolo. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn.

“James is a good man, and we should pass congratulations because he’s just got married – I think – to Georgia Toffolo,” the Reform deputy told The Press and Journal.

“We see waste absolutely everywhere.

“It’s madness, the waste of taxpayers’ hard-earned cash on daft schemes.

“People are sick of it. It’s just got to stop.”

He added: “I’ll work with anybody that wants to make people better off.

“I think we’re the only people with policies about cutting waste.”

Mr Watt and the Reform leader are already acquainted.

Reform leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.

The BrewDog founder attended Mr Farage’s 60th birthday party last year.

Aberdeenshire could be fertile ground for Reform at the next Holyrood election.

The party will be hoping to gain at least two MSPs in the North East region at Holyrood

Businessman Conrad Ritchie picked up 26% of the vote for Reform in a Fraserburgh council byelection last November.

The party’s best Scottish result at the last Westminster election came in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, costing Tory leader Douglas Ross his seat.

There will be no love lost between Reform and the Conservatives as the parties scrap for seats in the north-east next year.

One Reform insider told the P&J there was an audible cheer at Mr Tice’s count last July when Mr Ross lost to the SNP.

It was in Aberdeenshire where Mr Farage’s party gained its first Scottish councillors last year after two former Tories defected.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.

Reform will be eyeing more to further bruise the Conservatives.

But any would-be defectors will be hoping Mr Tice can actually remember their names if they make the switch.

The Reform deputy was unable to give the full names of his party’s two newest councillors – both in the central belt – when asked by journalists.

Central to Mr Farage and Mr Tice’s north-east push will be the party’s support for oil and gas.

Mr Tice wants a “drill, Scotland, drill” policy, emulating Donald Trump across the Atlantic.

“We’ve got plenty of oil and gas,” he said. “We’ve just got to have the courage to use it.”

The P&J contacted Mr Watt for comment.

