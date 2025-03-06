Tell us what YOU think of the NHS in Grampian, Highland and the islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tell us what YOU think of the NHS in Grampian, Highland and the islands

The Press and Journal is building a picture of the real-life experience of being an NHS patient or working for the health service across the region

By Andy Philip
The P&J is looking for feedback on access to NHS services. Image: DC Thomson.
The NHS is under real strain as it tries to meet growing demands from GP surgeries to the hospital waiting room.

The problems are well documented – what we really do need are solutions.

That’s why the P&J is asking for your help.

We’ve put together a questionnaire designed to help us build a picture of the real-life experience of using the health service from rural towns and villages to cities including Aberdeen and Inverness.

Tell us where to focus our attention

How long are you waiting for an appointment where you live?

How hard is it to get seen, if you even have a way of getting to a vital health service in the first place?

Access our questionnaire here and tell us what you think

Perhaps you work in the service and want to send a message to the government over much needed funds.

And maybe you want to celebrate the success stories that tough waiting lists push off the public agenda.

The P&J raises local concerns directly with SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Since Covid, the NHS has been in an uphill battle to cut waiting lines while the government continues to miss targets including cancer treatment.

Long-term problems such as access to women’s health care in rural communities go unresolved.

New hospitals are promised then put on hold.

Vital services for mental health, including autism, are threatened with the axe for lack of money.

It can be turned around, as our coverage of long waits for breast reconstruction shows.

People think highly of the NHS and want to protect it for the future.

Help us identify the areas you want to see attention, and we’ll continue to hold NHS executives and Scottish Government ministers to account.

You can access the questionnaire by following the link here.

