Tell us what YOU think of the NHS in Grampian, Highland and the islands

The NHS is under real strain as it tries to meet growing demands from GP surgeries to the hospital waiting room.

The problems are well documented – what we really do need are solutions.

That’s why the P&J is asking for your help.

We’ve put together a questionnaire designed to help us build a picture of the real-life experience of using the health service from rural towns and villages to cities including Aberdeen and Inverness.

Tell us where to focus our attention

How long are you waiting for an appointment where you live?

How hard is it to get seen, if you even have a way of getting to a vital health service in the first place?

Access our questionnaire here and tell us what you think

Perhaps you work in the service and want to send a message to the government over much needed funds.

And maybe you want to celebrate the success stories that tough waiting lists push off the public agenda.

Since Covid, the NHS has been in an uphill battle to cut waiting lines while the government continues to miss targets including cancer treatment.

Long-term problems such as access to women’s health care in rural communities go unresolved.

New hospitals are promised then put on hold.

Vital services for mental health, including autism, are threatened with the axe for lack of money.

It can be turned around, as our coverage of long waits for breast reconstruction shows.

People think highly of the NHS and want to protect it for the future.

Help us identify the areas you want to see attention, and we’ll continue to hold NHS executives and Scottish Government ministers to account.

You can access the questionnaire by following the link here.