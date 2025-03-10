Exclusive: Jobs ‘at risk’ if Chancellor fails to fast-track Aberdeenshire energy scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Exclusive: Jobs ‘at risk’ if Chancellor fails to fast-track Aberdeenshire energy scheme

A group of industry leaders say “carbon capture” at St Fergus is vital to unlock billions of pounds for the economy and create jobs.

Sir Ian Wood
Sir Ian Wood is among the figures putting pressure on the Chancellor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Philip

Key north-east business leaders including Sir Ian Wood are joining forces to demand the UK Government helps unlock billions in private investment by fast tracking a major energy scheme.

They want quick approval of the Acorn “carbon capture” project in Aberdeenshire after frustration at similar schemes in England getting ahead in the queue.

“Without it, there is no route for Scottish industry to decarbonise, threatening jobs and investment,” the group wrote in a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, seen by the P&J.

The project is seen as a crucial way to transport climate-harming levels of carbon dioxide, storing the gas under the sea in old offshore wells.

It is linked to plans for a gas-fired power station at Peterhead.

First Minister John Swinney, at St Fergus in 2024, supports the project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is also seen as key to paving the way for a viable future for jobs at Grangemouth, where about 400 are at risk.

There is growing frustration among north-east industrial leaders at the time taken to get on with Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Aberdeenshire.

They say the failure to push on with Acorn will hit industries including energy, chemicals and manufacturing with higher costs and put jobs at risk.

Sir Ian, chairman of energy transition group ETZ, said: “Acorn CCS is a crucial catalyst needed to protect skilled jobs and unlock billions of pounds in investment.

“The UK Government must act now to develop this transformational opportunity that will support industrial decarbonisation across the UK as well as much needed economic growth.”

Thousands of jobs

Acorn estimates the full project will add £17.7 billion to UK GDP by 2050, create over 10,800 jobs during construction and sustain 4,700 long-term operational roles.

Environmental groups are sceptical of carbon capture. Friends of the Earth say it props up the fossil fuel industry, takes focus of renewable energy and only hides carbon emissions, rather than actually cutting them.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is under pressure to deliver for the north-east. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA

The letter to Ms Reeves is also signed by Dr Liz Cameron from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

She said: “Scotland cannot afford further delays on Acorn CCS. The government has pledged a just transition for our workforce, but those promises must now be matched with decisive investment.”

The letter is backed by Myrtle Dawes from the Net Zero Technology Centre and Jennifer Craw from Opportunity North East.

Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, also signed the letter. He had a private meeting with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in London in recent days.

The letter is signed by Michelle Ferguson of CBI Scotland, Maggie McGinlay, of ETZ Ltd, Sara Thiam, from Prosper, Sandy Begbie of Scottish Financial Enterprise and Catherine McWilliam, from the Institute of Directors Scotland.

The UK Government was approached for comment.

