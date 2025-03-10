Aberdeenshire superpylon campaigner brands £250 discount a ‘mockery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Aberdeenshire superpylon campaigner brands £250 discount a ‘mockery’

The UK Government says residents within 500 metres of proposed new pylons will save cash on bills.

By Andy Philip
Pylons running through field.
Pylons could be upgraded with large new structures through Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.

Residents who live near new pylons will be given up to £250 off their annual bills, under plans announced today.

The UK Government promise applies to residents within 500 metres of new structures including the huge new upgrade across Aberdeenshire.

Energy group SSEN is behind the upgrade which includes a 70-mile line between Kintore in Aberdeenshire and the village of Tealing, by Dundee.

Campaigner Kate Matthews, from Auchenblae, said the offer fails to grasp the bigger problems for communities in the path of new pylons – some of which could be 246ft (75 metres) tall.

The Save Our Mearns campaigner said: “This offer mocks residents facing financial ruin if the pylons go ahead and shows Labour’s complete failure to grasp the complex socio-economic issues facing communities and businesses impacted by the proposed infrastructure.”

Kate Matthews, from Save Our Mearns. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The government says that stretch alone could generate community funds worth more than £23 million.

The line aims to carry power from wind farms off the north coast and is part of Labour’s plan to decarbonise electricity by 2030.

On Monday morning, the government announced the discount plan would be ready by next year.

It would apply to new onshore, above-ground transmission cables and substations, as well as some major upgrades.

Developers will also be urged to fund projects like sports clubs, educational programmes or leisure facilities as part of efforts to reward communities that host new infrastructure.

Ian Murray, the Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said Scotland is at the heart of plans for a clean energy future.

“Through our Plan for Change we are working to deliver benefits to those communities who live close to energy grid infrastructure,” he said.

“For some Scottish families this could be up to £250 per year off their energy bills.”

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The only way to make Britain energy secure and bring down bills for good is to get Britain off dependence on fossil fuel markets and replace it with clean, homegrown power that we control.”

Conversation