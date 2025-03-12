Nicola Sturgeon will quit Holyrood at 2026 election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon will quit Holyrood at 2026 election

The former first minister said had "known in her heart" for a while it is time to step down as an MSP.

By Andy Philip
Nicola Sturgeon waving
Nicola Sturgeon is waving goodbye to Holyrood. Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon will leave the Scottish Parliament at the election next year.

The former first minister and SNP leader confirmed the decision on Wednesday in a letter to her local party members.

“I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life, and to allow you to select a new standard bearer,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon was the longest serving first minister, holding the top job since taking over from Alex Salmond following the loss of the independence referendum in 2014.

She quit as first minister in early 2023.

Nicola Sturgeon oversaw a rapid rise in support for the SNP after Brexit, making election visits by helicopter. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Within months, her husband – and former SNP chief executive – Peter Murrell was arrested in relation to a police probe into the SNP’s finances. He was later re-arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested months later in relation to the same probe, as was former party treasurer Colin Beattie.

They were both released without charge pending further inquiries.

Earlier this year, Ms Sturgeon announced she and Mr Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.

The former SNP leader will release a book about her life and political career this summer.

‘Contribution’

First Minister John Swinney said: “She’s made an extraordinary contribution to the work of the Scottish Parliament, and particularly to the Scottish Government, as our longest serving first minister.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Whilst I have many disagreements with her, I never doubted her passion for Glasgow and Scotland. I wish her well for the future.”

Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachel Hamilton said it is a record of “failure”.

“Scottish education standards collapsed on her watch and the poverty-related attainment gap, which she promised to eradicate, widened,” she added. ab

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “For so many people across Scotland, it feels like nothing works anymore. Next year, they will have a chance to draw a line under SNP division and neglect.”

Lorna Slater, a Scottish Green MSP who served as a junior minister in the Scottish government under Ms Sturgeon, said her time leading Scotland is “certainly one that she can be proud of”.

