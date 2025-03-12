Douglas Ross demands licence to kill seagulls – and sparks an angry response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Douglas Ross demands licence to kill seagulls – and sparks an angry response

The Moray politician explained how one elderly woman broke her leg after falling during an attack, and he thinks it's time to hit back.

By Andy Philip
Gulls, like this pair fighting it out in Elgin town centre, are blamed for causing mayhem. Image: Jason Hedges.
Douglas Ross took the war on gulls to Holyrood in an impassioned plea to remove their legal protection.

The Moray politician recounted tales of vicious attacks, including one which left an elderly women with a broken leg.

He claims people in coastal towns and urban communities such as Elgin are constantly being threatened by the birds.

But his call was shot down by the SNP Government’s agriculture minister, who complained people are always asking him to kill seagulls and said it’s about time we all learned how to “cohabit”.

Mr Ross, speaking in the Scottish Parliament, said patience is waring thin.

Gulls in the air above cyclist in Doocot Park in Elgin.
There are calls for an Elgin seagull cull. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on this issue to no effect, he claimed.

The Elgin Common Good Fund spent over £50,000 in the past two years and again the problem persists, he told the minister.

‘Attacked outside bungalow’

A councillor had told him about a woman in who was attacked by a gull as she left her bungalow. She fell over and broke her leg, he added.

“Her carer them came outside and was also attacked by the gull,” he said.

“When this elderly resident returned home from hospital, she was attacked again and then was fearful of leaving her home at all.”

It is a “growing problem”, Mr Ross concluded.

Jim Fairlie, the Scottish Government agriculture minister, said he’s well aware urban gulls can “cause problems”.

Douglas Ross said Jim Fairlie’s response was “tone deaf”. Image: DC Thomson.

In response to the demand, he added: “People can do more to protect their own properties by not leaving bags of rubbish, by not allowing feeding in towns and cities.”

The lesser black backed gull population has fallen by 48% in their natural environment but are more common in urban areas, he added.

“Killing them and giving licences out willy-nilly is not the answer,” he said.

“There has to be a way for us to be able to cohabit with gulls in one way or another, either reducing their nesting or creating difficulties for nesting, but killing them – which is what I’m constantly being asked to do – is not the answer.”

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell said Tories are “declaring war on wildlife”.

South of Scotland Tory MSP Rachel Hamilton said gulls are a menace further down the coast in Berwickshire too.

“In Eyemouth, aggressive gulls have attacked young children,” she said.

Conversation