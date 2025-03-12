Douglas Ross demands licence to kill seagulls – and sparks an angry response

Douglas Ross took the war on gulls to Holyrood in an impassioned plea to remove their legal protection.

The Moray politician recounted tales of vicious attacks, including one which left an elderly women with a broken leg.

He claims people in coastal towns and urban communities such as Elgin are constantly being threatened by the birds.

But his call was shot down by the SNP Government’s agriculture minister, who complained people are always asking him to kill seagulls and said it’s about time we all learned how to “cohabit”.

Mr Ross, speaking in the Scottish Parliament, said patience is waring thin.

Moray Council has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on this issue to no effect, he claimed.

The Elgin Common Good Fund spent over £50,000 in the past two years and again the problem persists, he told the minister.

‘Attacked outside bungalow’

A councillor had told him about a woman in who was attacked by a gull as she left her bungalow. She fell over and broke her leg, he added.

“Her carer them came outside and was also attacked by the gull,” he said.

“When this elderly resident returned home from hospital, she was attacked again and then was fearful of leaving her home at all.”

It is a “growing problem”, Mr Ross concluded.

Jim Fairlie, the Scottish Government agriculture minister, said he’s well aware urban gulls can “cause problems”.

In response to the demand, he added: “People can do more to protect their own properties by not leaving bags of rubbish, by not allowing feeding in towns and cities.”

The lesser black backed gull population has fallen by 48% in their natural environment but are more common in urban areas, he added.

“Killing them and giving licences out willy-nilly is not the answer,” he said.

“There has to be a way for us to be able to cohabit with gulls in one way or another, either reducing their nesting or creating difficulties for nesting, but killing them – which is what I’m constantly being asked to do – is not the answer.”

Greens MSP Mark Ruskell said Tories are “declaring war on wildlife”.

South of Scotland Tory MSP Rachel Hamilton said gulls are a menace further down the coast in Berwickshire too.

“In Eyemouth, aggressive gulls have attacked young children,” she said.