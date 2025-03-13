Donald Trump’s son boasts of ‘colossal’ Aberdeenshire investment after John Swinney meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Donald Trump’s son boasts of ‘colossal’ Aberdeenshire investment after John Swinney meeting

Eric Trump flew to Edinburgh on Thursday for a private meeting with the first minister – where they avoided politics and stuck to golf.

By Andy Philip
Eric Trump, pictured in Aberdeenshire last year, met John Swinney in Edinburgh today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eric Trump, pictured in Aberdeenshire last year, met John Swinney in Edinburgh today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Donald Trump’s son Eric says the first minister thanked him for “ongoing colossal investment” in golf courses including Trump International in Aberdeenshire during private talks today.

The pair are said to have stuck to golf in the meeting in John Swinney’s official residence, avoiding politics altogether.

Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, highlighted his appreciation at hearing the first minister say thanks for spending money in Scotland.

“I’m delighted to say that it was a very warm and friendly meeting and this is the first time that a first minister has invited us to Bute House,” he said in a statement.

“The first minister thanked me for the Trump Organisation’s ongoing colossal investment and commitment to Scotland. This is the first time that I’ve heard those words from the first minister and they were hugely appreciated.”

Eric Trump last visited the Menie golf course in November. Image: Derek Ironside.

He continued: “Our discussions focused solely on the Trump Organisation’s commitment to creating in Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeenshire two of the most iconic golf destinations in the world.

“We did not discuss Scottish or US politics but concentrated on golf. It was a very positive and constructive meeting about business and investment.”

Eric Trump arrived at Edinburgh airport in the family name-branded plane on Thursday morning.

The remarks follow a more frosty reaction at Mr Swinney’s 11th hour appeal to Americans to back Kamala Harris in the election which Donald Trump went on to win last year.

‘Foolish’

In a P&J interview in Aberdeenshire last November, Eric Trump branded that move “foolish”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said discussions in Edinburgh today were focused on the economy.

“The first minister regularly meets with business people regarding investment in Scotland,” the spokesperson added.

“The meeting with Mr Trump provided an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s investment potential and the first minister was pleased to hear about the company’s continued commitment to Scotland, in particular Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.”

Eric Trump during an earlier preview tour of the second golf course at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A second course is due to open soon at the golf resort near Balmedie. There are plans for 500 houses and 50 holiday homes.

It is more than four years since councillors approved the £150 million proposals, despite thousands of objections.

Scottish Green party co-leader Lorna Slater said today’s meeting was “totally inappropriate”.

She added: “It is a bad call that sends a terrible message. When it comes to the Trumps, the line between business and politics has always been blurred.”

Conversation