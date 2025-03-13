Donald Trump’s son boasts of ‘colossal’ Aberdeenshire investment after John Swinney meeting

Donald Trump’s son Eric says the first minister thanked him for “ongoing colossal investment” in golf courses including Trump International in Aberdeenshire during private talks today.

The pair are said to have stuck to golf in the meeting in John Swinney’s official residence, avoiding politics altogether.

Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, highlighted his appreciation at hearing the first minister say thanks for spending money in Scotland.

“I’m delighted to say that it was a very warm and friendly meeting and this is the first time that a first minister has invited us to Bute House,” he said in a statement.

“The first minister thanked me for the Trump Organisation’s ongoing colossal investment and commitment to Scotland. This is the first time that I’ve heard those words from the first minister and they were hugely appreciated.”

He continued: “Our discussions focused solely on the Trump Organisation’s commitment to creating in Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeenshire two of the most iconic golf destinations in the world.

“We did not discuss Scottish or US politics but concentrated on golf. It was a very positive and constructive meeting about business and investment.”

Eric Trump arrived at Edinburgh airport in the family name-branded plane on Thursday morning.

The remarks follow a more frosty reaction at Mr Swinney’s 11th hour appeal to Americans to back Kamala Harris in the election which Donald Trump went on to win last year.

‘Foolish’

In a P&J interview in Aberdeenshire last November, Eric Trump branded that move “foolish”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said discussions in Edinburgh today were focused on the economy.

“The first minister regularly meets with business people regarding investment in Scotland,” the spokesperson added.

“The meeting with Mr Trump provided an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s investment potential and the first minister was pleased to hear about the company’s continued commitment to Scotland, in particular Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.”

A second course is due to open soon at the golf resort near Balmedie. There are plans for 500 houses and 50 holiday homes.

It is more than four years since councillors approved the £150 million proposals, despite thousands of objections.

Scottish Green party co-leader Lorna Slater said today’s meeting was “totally inappropriate”.

She added: “It is a bad call that sends a terrible message. When it comes to the Trumps, the line between business and politics has always been blurred.”