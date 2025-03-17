Highland and Grampian health boards still using decades old X-ray and MRI scanners

Highland and Grampian health boards are using decades old X-ray machines and scanners despite a recommendation south of the border that they are retired after 10 years.

Scottish Labour has revealed the scale of potentially dated medical equipment in use throughout the health service.

Figures obtained by the party through freedom of information legislation show NHS Grampian is using an MRI scanner which is 15 years old, while one of its X-ray machines is 27 years old.

Of the 30 X-ray machines in use by the health board, 23 are over 10-years-old.

NHS Highland’s CT and MRI scanners are all under a decade old, but the oldest X-ray machine in use is 24-years-old.

Of the 23 in use by medics, the health board says over 10 are aged 10 years or older.

It was not confirmed which hospitals the equipment is in use.

The use of aging equipment comes despite a report from NHS England recommending that all imaging equipment aged over 10 years should be replaced.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Patients might be forgiven for thinking they’re in the Scottish remake of Back To The Future when they learn how old the machines providing vital medical information actually are.

“Sadly, under the incompetent SNP our crumbling NHS is otherwise unrecognisable from the mid-2000s when patients could walk in the door expecting to be seen.

“The UK Labour Government delivered a record budget settlement to Scotland – the SNP must ensure that hospitals are able to invest in the latest technology to reduce waiting times and ensure that patients get the quick and accurate diagnoses they need.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “The safety and performance of all diagnostic equipment is checked on a regular basis to ensure it is working as effectively as possible.”

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) has also expressed concern over the age of some of the diagnostic imaging equipment being used in Scottish hospitals.

Charlotte Beardmore, SoR executive director of professional policy, said: “Older equipment is unreliable, requires expensive maintenance, is often operationally slower and delivers a higher radiation dose to the population than more up-to-date devices.

“More modern equipment also provides enhanced images and is installed with AI and assistive technology, which reduces imaging time and delivers a better experience and outcomes for all patients.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The 2025-2026 Scottish Budget provides a record £21 billion for health and social Care, including £16.2 billion for NHS boards to deliver key services and £200 million to help reduce waiting times and improve capacity.”