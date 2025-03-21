Highland veteran Fergus Ewing won’t stand for SNP at next election – but may run as an independent

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing will not stand for the SNP at the next election, he has told The Press and Journal.

The veteran nationalist may put himself forward as an independent candidate if the party fails to make “significant progress” on A9 and A96 road dualling promises.

But he does not intend to quit the SNP in advance of the 2026 Holyrood vote.

Mr Ewing has become a fierce critic of his own party since moving to the backbenches in 2021 and said he “cannot defend the lack of delivery” on key promises.

He said it was with “great sadness” he could not stand for the SNP again.

“I have wrestled with my conscience for perhaps too long,” he told The Press and Journal.

“I am afraid I cannot defend the record of the SNP on the pledges to dual the A9 and A96 – both so vital for my constituency.”

Mr Ewing – son of the late SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing – said constituents had encouraged him to stand as an “independent defender” of local interests.

“The key issue for me as a constituency MSP is delivery on the promises both I and my party have made at election after election,” he said.

“Unless substantial and significant progress is made before next March on both dualled road projects, I may consider standing next year as an independent candidate.

“I will set out in due course what that progress should reasonably entail.”

Mr Ewing has also criticised the SNP’s shift away from oil and gas.

He strongly opposed the party’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens and voted against controversial transgender law reforms.

“The SNP is just no longer the party for all of Scotland, as it has been for most of my 50 years as a member,” he said.

“The party can change and, in my opinion, must do so.

“That is why I am not simply standing down now from the SNP group.

“I honour my own party membership, which I was born into and which is part of my very soul.”

Last month Mr Ewing slammed “cowards” who were briefing he could be blocked from standing for the SNP in 2026.

He responded to claims there was “compelling” case to stop him from running.

The SNP rebel was suspended by the party in September 2023.

Mr Ewing has been in Holyrood since the parliament opened in 1999 and has served in senior government posts.

His sister Annabelle, also a nationalist MSP, has already announced she will quit Holyrood next year.

It means next year will mark the first time since 1974 that no member of the Ewing family has represented the SNP in any elected parliament.

“My constituents do not want a nest of fearties in their parliament,” Mr Ewing said.

“They do want a strong independent voice. That is precisely what I have sought to provide for them.”