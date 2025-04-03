Raigmore among NHS Highland hospitals reporting sewage leaks in wards

Sewage bubbled up in hospital sinks and drains in a catalogue of grim incidents across NHS Highland hospitals, including Raigmore in Inverness.

Nearly 30 incidents were logged since 2019 in wards, A&E, patient accommodation and outside a kitchen window across the region.

The nasty leaks were described as clear evidence that the health service needs a budget boost from the Scottish Government.

The health board said reports were “in line” with expectations because of the age of some of its buildings.

Where were the sewage leaks?

At Raigmore A&E, sewage was coming up drains in a “contamination area”, according to the details released under freedom of information rules.

A doctor’s toilet was also reported to have been overflowing and there was found to be “flooding” in the room.

Sewage was reported to be overflowing from sinks in the central core of one ward.

Elsewhere at Raigmore, sewage was “pouring” out from a sink in a cubicle and from a sink in a Covid contact room.

In patient accommodation, a toilet was blocked and sewage was “coming up the shower drain”.

There were similar complaints about “what looks like” sewage bubbling up from a sink in a tea room.

There were leaks and problems across the region, including Caithness General, Campbeltown and in Badenoch and Strathspey Community hospitals.

In Lorn and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, sewage was backing up in a ward shower. Similar alarming reports were made about a ward – twice in three years – and in a room where sewage was coming up through a bath.

At Ross Memorial Hospital, sewage was coming from a day room into the car park.

And finally, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Kingussie, which is now closed, someone reported a burst sewage pipe outside a kitchen window where “a pool of faecal matter” was deemed “urgent” for attention.

‘Enough on their plate’

Angus Macdonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, said the figures – obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats – show facilities need more investment.

“Healthcare workers have enough on their plate without dealing with smelly sewage spills in their workplace,” he said.

“When budgets are tight, improving facilities and even basic maintenance can fall down the pecking order.

“Many of the highland hospitals and medical facilities are crying out for attention, but the SNP Government in Edinburgh put the NHS building plan on hold.”

NHS funding is expected to be a key focus of the Lib Dem conference being held this weekend in Inverness.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We recognise the importance of investing in the NHS estate, however, high levels of inflation and reductions to our capital funding in recent years mean we have not been able to take forward all the capital projects we might wish to.

“Our Scottish Budget provides £139 million additional funding targeted at high-risk areas of maintenance and repair of the existing estate, as well as supporting work to progress replacement of the Belford Hospital in Fort William.”

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We maintain our estate to required standards and any issues are dealt with promptly. The level of incidents recorded is in line with expectations given the age of some of our buildings.”