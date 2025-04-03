Raigmore among NHS Highland hospitals reporting sewage leaks in wards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raigmore among NHS Highland hospitals reporting sewage leaks in wards

Grim incidents were catalogued across buildings at the Inverness hospital and elsewhere across the Highlands.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

Sewage bubbled up in hospital sinks and drains in a catalogue of grim incidents across NHS Highland hospitals, including Raigmore in Inverness.

Nearly 30 incidents were logged since 2019 in wards, A&E, patient accommodation and outside a kitchen window across the region.

The nasty leaks were described as clear evidence that the health service needs a budget boost from the Scottish Government.

The health board said reports were “in line” with expectations because of the age of some of its buildings.

Where were the sewage leaks?

At Raigmore A&E, sewage was coming up drains in a “contamination area”, according to the details released under freedom of information rules.

A doctor’s toilet was also reported to have been overflowing and there was found to be “flooding” in the room.

Sewage was reported to be overflowing from sinks in the central core of one ward.

Elsewhere at Raigmore, sewage was “pouring” out from a sink in a cubicle and from a sink in a Covid contact room.

Caithness General in Wick was listed in the incident report. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In patient accommodation, a toilet was blocked and sewage was “coming up the shower drain”.

There were similar complaints about “what looks like” sewage bubbling up from a sink in a tea room.

There were leaks and problems across the region, including Caithness General, Campbeltown and in Badenoch and Strathspey Community hospitals.

In Lorn and Islands District General Hospital, Oban, sewage was backing up in a ward shower. Similar alarming reports were made about a ward – twice in three years – and in a room where sewage was coming up through a bath.

At Ross Memorial Hospital, sewage was coming from a day room into the car park.

And finally, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Kingussie, which is now closed, someone reported a burst sewage pipe outside a kitchen window where “a pool of faecal matter” was deemed “urgent” for attention.

‘Enough on their plate’

Angus Macdonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, said the figures – obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats – show facilities need more investment.

“Healthcare workers have enough on their plate without dealing with smelly sewage spills in their workplace,” he said.

Angus MacDonald
Angus MacDonald won a seat at the Commons last year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“When budgets are tight, improving facilities and even basic maintenance can fall down the pecking order.

“Many of the highland hospitals and medical facilities are crying out for attention, but the SNP Government in Edinburgh put the NHS building plan on hold.”

NHS funding is expected to be a key focus of the Lib Dem conference being held this weekend in Inverness.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We recognise the importance of investing in the NHS estate, however, high levels of inflation and reductions to our capital funding in recent years mean we have not been able to take forward all the capital projects we might wish to.

“Our Scottish Budget provides £139 million additional funding targeted at high-risk areas of maintenance and repair of the existing estate, as well as supporting work to progress replacement of the Belford Hospital in Fort William.”

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We maintain our estate to required standards and any issues are dealt with promptly. The level of incidents recorded is in line with expectations given the age of some of our buildings.”

