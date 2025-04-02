Ex-Tory Highland Councillor picked to fight Kate Forbes for Lib Dems at Holyrood election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Tory Highland Councillor picked to fight Kate Forbes for Lib Dems at Holyrood election

The P&J can reveal former sub-postmaster Andrew Baxter will be the party’s candidate to take on the SNP’s deputy first minister.

Lib Dem candidate Andrew Baxter. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A former independent Highland councillor who defected to the Tories is the Lib Dem candidate to take on Kate Forbes at the next election.

Andrew Baxter, a former Kinlocheven sub-postmaster, hopes to claim a significant win when he takes on the SNP deputy first minister in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

He returned to Highland Council as a Lib Dem in November after a resounding Fort William by-election victory where he picked up 58% of the vote.

Mr Baxter served as an independent councillor in the region for years but was kicked out of the local authority’s non-aligned group.

He accused his colleagues of forming a “quasi-political group” and later joined the Tories.

SNP Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: PA.

The Highland councillor had previously worked as the parliamentary assistant for former Conservative minister Brandon Lewis.

Mr Baxter was criticised for standing in the Cromarty Firth ward at the 2022 local election for the Tories, more than 100 miles from his home.

The rival Lib Dem candidate in that contest even branded the Tories “pathetic” for this.

Mr Baxter hit back by saying “Lib Dem hypocrisy knows no bounds” and slated the party’s record in the local administration.

But he now serves as the chief of staff for new Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire MP Angus MacDonald – and is seen by Lib Dem chiefs as proof that the party is back to winning ways and appealing to a wider group.

The multi-millionaire Lib Dem MP pulled off a huge upset when he unseated SNP incumbent Drew Hendry last July.

Lib Dem MP Angus MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Baxter said: “So many people feel like nothing works anymore and that politicians aren’t on their side.

“I am committed to listening to the people and communities that make up Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch and giving my all to make sure they have the representation they deserve.”

Ms Forbes won 56% of the vote in 2021, while the Lib Dems finished third.

But her constituency forms part of what was once a Lib Dem stronghold prior to the nationalists winning a majority in 2011.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Andrew will be a great MSP.

“His astonishing by-election victory last November showed that local people trust him to fight their corner.

“This is now a top target for my party at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.”

Mr Baxter also previously ran his own consulting firm named Papagenos.

He helped supermarket giants Asda’s plans to build more stores in the UK.

And he also did work overseas for the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

Mr Baxter was first elected as an independent councillor in 2012.

He had stood for the Tories five years earlier, but was unsuccessful.

His second council bid for the Conservatives in 2022 also failed.

