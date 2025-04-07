North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood

Maurice Golden will stand down from the parliament next year after a decade in frontline politics.

North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: PA
North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden says he will quit parliament next year.

The regional list MSP says now is a “natural point to pursue new challenges” after a decade in parliament.

Speculation had been mounting about Mr Golden’s future after his party colleague Jamie Greene defected to the Liberal Democrats.

But Mr Golden says the party will retain his support, adding that it had been an “honour” to serve in the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “As the selection process gathers pace, it is timely to announce that I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026.

Maurice Golden championed a new dog theft law. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I have enjoyed working with colleagues across the chamber and I wish all of those seeking re-election the very best.”

Mr Golden was previously a West of Scotland MSP before being elected on the North East regional list at the last Holyrood election in 2021.

He was a former chief whip and spokesperson for the environment under former leader Ruth Davidson.

Mr Golden also helped create a new law of dog theft.

He has often been a critic of his own party. In 2022, he criticised then-prime minister Liz Truss “extreme” budget plans.

Current leader Russell Findlay supported Ms Truss, calling on the Scottish Government to replicate her decisions.

‘My commitment to tackling climate change has never been stronger’

The MSP added: “Since entering Parliament in 2016, I have consistently championed progressive climate change policies as I believe this is the greatest challenge we face.

“My commitment to tackling climate change has never been stronger, particularly given the rise in climate scepticism at home and abroad.

“I look forward to contributing to Scottish Conservative efforts in Parliament over the next 12 months and will continue to campaign for Scottish Conservative candidates in Tayside and beyond.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “I am grateful to Maurice for all of his hard work, having spent five years serving his constituents in West Scotland followed by a second term in the northeast.

“His knowledge and commitment to tackling climate change is known and respected across politics and industry.”

 

Conversation