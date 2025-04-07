North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood

North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden says he will quit parliament next year.

The regional list MSP says now is a “natural point to pursue new challenges” after a decade in parliament.

Speculation had been mounting about Mr Golden’s future after his party colleague Jamie Greene defected to the Liberal Democrats.

But Mr Golden says the party will retain his support, adding that it had been an “honour” to serve in the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “As the selection process gathers pace, it is timely to announce that I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026.

“I have enjoyed working with colleagues across the chamber and I wish all of those seeking re-election the very best.”

Mr Golden was previously a West of Scotland MSP before being elected on the North East regional list at the last Holyrood election in 2021.

He was a former chief whip and spokesperson for the environment under former leader Ruth Davidson.

Mr Golden also helped create a new law of dog theft.

He has often been a critic of his own party. In 2022, he criticised then-prime minister Liz Truss “extreme” budget plans.

Current leader Russell Findlay supported Ms Truss, calling on the Scottish Government to replicate her decisions.

‘My commitment to tackling climate change has never been stronger’

The MSP added: “Since entering Parliament in 2016, I have consistently championed progressive climate change policies as I believe this is the greatest challenge we face.

“My commitment to tackling climate change has never been stronger, particularly given the rise in climate scepticism at home and abroad.

“I look forward to contributing to Scottish Conservative efforts in Parliament over the next 12 months and will continue to campaign for Scottish Conservative candidates in Tayside and beyond.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “I am grateful to Maurice for all of his hard work, having spent five years serving his constituents in West Scotland followed by a second term in the northeast.

“His knowledge and commitment to tackling climate change is known and respected across politics and industry.”