Angus MacDonald: My travel diary from Ukraine ambulance convoy

At 9am each morning Ukraine stops for a minute to remember their dead and injured from Russia’s war.

We were going around an amputee ward at the time.

One prays deeply when looking at a freshly stitched up stump. It was a harrowing image that I will never forget.

We arrived last Thursday after a 36-hour, 2000km non-stop drive from London, straight into an amazing series of engagements.

It started when a fellow Lib Dem MP Danny Chambers and I attended a presentation by the Christian Medical and Dental Association in Parliament in March and committed to raise funding for five ambulances full of medical equipment, and drivers to take them to Lviv.

We signed up Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Lib Dems at the Scottish Parliament, and Paul Sweeney, a Labour MSP, along with Simon Brake, the organiser who set up Mighty Convoy and has now taken 43 ambulances out.

We each asked a co-driver – my wife Michie was delighted to come along.

Day 1

We departed London at 7am on Wednesday the 9th, through the Channel Tunnel, through Belgium and Holland and into Germany. Heavy traffic, excellent motorways and extremely boring countryside.

We had walkie-talkies, the craic was good between vehicles, stopping every three hours to swap drivers and refuel on snacks and coffee. At dusk we paused for a quick Wiener schnitzel and non-alcoholic beer at a small restaurant in a German town.

Then the dreaded night shifts. The roads were still busy with nose to tail trucks but we could motor a bit faster. These ambulance seats were not built for long distance driving.

Day 2

Thursday morning we motored into Poland, marvelling at its prosperity and how the country had changed over the last 15 years.

There was a wonderful moment when we passed 30 British fire engines bedecked in Union Jacks and Ukrainian flags who, realizing we were going the same way, flashed blue lights and turned on their sirens. We waved excitedly at each other.

Fire Aid has taken 134 appliances to Ukraine now, and approaching 1,000 pickups have been donated by the British. We saw so many green repainted right-hand drive vehicles when we were there.

At 3pm we were at the Polish/Ukrainian border. Simon, our fantastic convoy leader, had tales of much Polish bureaucracy and four-hour waits but this time we were through within an hour.

‘Freshly dug graves’

On small roads now we snaked through the countryside to Lviv, each village graveyard with freshly dug graves and Ukrainian flags bringing home the personal cost of the Russian invasion to each local community.

At 6pm we were being warmly welcomed by Uliana, the capable and lovely young woman who runs the charity and who persuaded Danny and I to get this convoy together in London in March.

Central Lviv is truly beautiful, a Unesco site. Uliana had found a really fun restaurant for us, but we had to eat quickly due to a curfew. It was snowing hard as we came out. Never has a bed been more welcome.

Day 3

At 8am on Friday we were being shown around the busy wards of St Panteleimon Hospital, blown away by how immaculate and professional it was.

I shouldn’t have been shocked to see there was a centre for survivors of captivity and torture.

Then to meet the Mayor Andriy Sadovyi for a hot chocolate, who told us of Unbroken, the initiative to work with the heroes, as the military are called.

Twenty per cent of the city’s income is handed over for the war effort.

We went to one of the several drone manufacturers in the city, leaving with some knowledge of how this harrowing war is now being fought.

Then finally a visit to an army camp for a reception from senior officers. Their speeches were so heartfelt about how supportive Britain was and how our leadership in supporting Ukraine was essential to encourage other countries, we were all emotional again.

On our several-hour journey to Warsaw airport we chatted about how resilient the Ukrainians were and how they would never give up.

We discussed the war crimes in Bucha, the 19,000 Ukrainian children taken by the Russians – and about how Trump seemed to be siding with Putin.

Every one of us was proud to have done a small bit to help – Slava Ukraini.

Angus MacDonald is the Liberal Democrat MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire.