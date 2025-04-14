Angus MacDonald: My travel diary from Ukraine ambulance convoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Angus MacDonald: My travel diary from Ukraine ambulance convoy

Exclusive: The Fort William-based MP describes his experience taking five vehicles full of medical equipment to the city of Lviv last week, passing freshly dug graves and witnessing the reality of Russia's brutal war.

Highlands MP Angus MacDonald went to Ukraine in a convoy to deliver ambulances filled with medical equipment. Image: Supplied.
Highlands MP Angus MacDonald went to Ukraine in a convoy to deliver ambulances filled with medical equipment. Image: Supplied.
By Angus MacDonald MP

At 9am each morning Ukraine stops for a minute to remember their dead and injured from Russia’s war.

We were going around an amputee ward at the time.

One prays deeply when looking at a freshly stitched up stump. It was a harrowing image that I will never forget.

We arrived last Thursday after a 36-hour, 2000km non-stop drive from London, straight into an amazing series of engagements.

It started when a fellow Lib Dem MP Danny Chambers and I attended a presentation by the Christian Medical and Dental Association in Parliament in March and committed to raise funding for five ambulances full of medical equipment, and drivers to take them to Lviv.

The ‘Field of Mars’ cemetery in Lviv brings home the reality of Russia’s invasion. Image: Supplied.

We signed up Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Lib Dems at the Scottish Parliament, and Paul Sweeney, a Labour MSP, along with Simon Brake, the organiser who set up Mighty Convoy and has now taken 43 ambulances out.

We each asked a co-driver – my wife Michie was delighted to come along.

Day 1

We departed London at 7am on Wednesday the 9th, through the Channel Tunnel, through Belgium and Holland and into Germany. Heavy traffic, excellent motorways and extremely boring countryside.

We had walkie-talkies, the craic was good between vehicles, stopping every three hours to swap drivers and refuel on snacks and coffee. At dusk we paused for a quick Wiener schnitzel and non-alcoholic beer at a small restaurant in a German town.

Then the dreaded night shifts. The roads were still busy with nose to tail trucks but we could motor a bit faster. These ambulance seats were not built for long distance driving.

Day 2

Thursday morning we motored into Poland, marvelling at its prosperity and how the country had changed over the last 15 years.

There was a wonderful moment when we passed 30 British fire engines bedecked in Union Jacks and Ukrainian flags who, realizing we were going the same way, flashed blue lights and turned on their sirens. We waved excitedly at each other.

The convoy passed a line of British fire engines in Poland, also travelling to Ukraine. Image: Supplied.

Fire Aid has taken 134 appliances to Ukraine now, and approaching 1,000 pickups have been donated by the British. We saw so many green repainted right-hand drive vehicles when we were there.

At 3pm we were at the Polish/Ukrainian border. Simon, our fantastic convoy leader, had tales of much Polish bureaucracy and four-hour waits but this time we were through within an hour.

‘Freshly dug graves’

On small roads now we snaked through the countryside to Lviv, each village graveyard with freshly dug graves and Ukrainian flags bringing home the personal cost of the Russian invasion to each local community.

At 6pm we were being warmly welcomed by Uliana, the capable and lovely young woman who runs the charity and who persuaded Danny and I to get this convoy together in London in March.

Central Lviv is truly beautiful, a Unesco site. Uliana had found a really fun restaurant for us, but we had to eat quickly due to a curfew. It was snowing hard as we came out. Never has a bed been more welcome.

The team left London in convoy to take ambulances to Ukraine. Image: Supplied.

Day 3

At 8am on Friday we were being shown around the busy wards of St Panteleimon Hospital, blown away by how immaculate and professional it was.

I shouldn’t have been shocked to see there was a centre for survivors of captivity and torture.

Then to meet the Mayor Andriy Sadovyi for a hot chocolate, who told us of Unbroken, the initiative to work with the heroes, as the military are called.

The convoy group met Mayor of Lviv Andriy Savovyi, centre, (and his pet cat, held by Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton) during their visit. Image: Supplied.

Twenty per cent of the city’s income is handed over for the war effort.

We went to one of the several drone manufacturers in the city, leaving with some knowledge of how this harrowing war is now being fought.

Then finally a visit to an army camp for a reception from senior officers. Their speeches were so heartfelt about how supportive Britain was and how our leadership in supporting Ukraine was essential to encourage other countries, we were all emotional again.

The team, including Alex Cole-Hamilton, Danny Chambers, Angus MacDonald and Paul Sweeney, met commanders of the 184th brigade deep inside Ukrainian forest. Image: Supplied.

On our several-hour journey to Warsaw airport we chatted about how resilient the Ukrainians were and how they would never give up.

We discussed the war crimes in Bucha, the 19,000 Ukrainian children taken by the Russians – and about how Trump seemed to be siding with Putin.

Every one of us was proud to have done a small bit to help – Slava Ukraini.

Angus MacDonald is the Liberal Democrat MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire.

Conversation