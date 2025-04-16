Transgender owner of Carbisdale Castle says Supreme Court ruling on biological women will inflame transphobia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Politics

Transgender owner of Carbisdale Castle says Supreme Court ruling on biological women will inflame transphobia

Samantha Kane reacted to a court ruling on whether someone with a female gender recognition certificate can be treated as a woman under the UK Equality Act.

By Andy Philip
Samantha Kane, also known as Lady Carbisdale, is an international lawyer. Image: Supplied.
Samantha Kane, also known as Lady Carbisdale, is an international lawyer. Image: Supplied.

The transgender owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland says a landmark Supreme Court ruling on biological women in equalities legislation will inflame transphobia.

Samantha Kane, also known as Lady Carbisdale, reacted after judges unanimously ruled the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

The international barrister – who bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022 – says her opinions on the impact of the Supreme Court decision are personal and not a criticism of any judge.

But she worries the opinion will be interpreted more widely than in relation to equalities legislation, causing a transphobic backlash on an “already marginalised” group.

“It will make it far, far worse,” she told the Press and Journal.

Samantha Kane took the name Lady Carbisdale after buying the castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I suffered transphobia, unfortunately. Not from the odd person in his bedroom hundreds of miles away but from close community.”

The ruling quickly led to calls to stop male-born transgender women competing in women’s sports and restricting transgender access to female spaces such as workplace changing rooms.

A nurse is currently arguing her case in an employment tribunal against NHS Fife. The nurse, Sandie Peggie, was suspended after an altercation with a transgender doctor, Beth Upton, who was using a female changing room.

A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer.

“As a transgender woman myself, I feel really disgusted by this because I use the facilities of women and have been doing so for the past 30-odd years without thinking about it,” Ms Kane said.

“What would they expect me to do?

“This is going to, individually, disturb me.”

As a barrister with chambers based in London, Ms Kane said the law might not be well understood by some people, forcing people to become isolated.

“If these girls or ladies end up in a male changing room they may be attacked,” Ms Kane added.

“It’s a very disturbing and unfair interpretation of the law and I think there could be practical consequences which make people isolated.”

Carbisdale Castle was being sold for £5 million until recently.

Gender critical campaign group Sex Matters, which made arguments in the Supreme Court, said the judges had given “the right answer: the protected characteristic of sex – male and female – refers to reality, not to paperwork”.

Despite those comments, Ms Kane said her own behaviour is unlikely to change.

“I’m too long in the tooth for changing any of my habits,” Ms Kane said.

“I will not use the male room because it will become ridiculous.”

“I consider myself as a woman because I am, and it’s not up to a judge to define that.”

Samantha Kane bought Carbisdale for a reduced price in 2022. Image: Supplied.

Ms Kane is an Iraq-born barrister who changed gender after being born Sam Hashimi.

She transitioned in the 1980s, tried to go back to being a man, then identified as a woman again.

Ms Kane announced plans to restore Carbisdale Castle in 2022 with hopes to spend millions on it for the future.

The plans were well received locally but turned sour with claims of transphobia. Locals disputed accusations of hate, saying comments were being made outwith the community.

The castle was put up for sale with a £5 million price tag but taken off again in recent months.

Conversation