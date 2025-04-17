North-east nuclear power station an ‘opportunity’ for local energy jobs

Energy jobs in the north-east could be saved by adding nine new nuclear power stations to the grid, according to Scottish Tories.

Party leader Russell Findlay wants the government to get moving with so-called small modular reactors within five years.

He would need to convince the SNP to drop its long-held opposition to nuclear or hope Tories have a say in the Holyrood administration after the next election.

Mr Findlay said: “I don’t want to be too specific about where exactly they might be, but if there are opportunities to do so in the north-east, and to create employment for those in the north-east, then absolutely that should be a factor.”

The pro-nuclear policy, set out in Edinburgh on Thursday, was billed as a plan to overturn SNP “net zero” ambitions.

Mr Findlay claimed the SNP is “virtue signalling” by turning away from oil and gas while missing or ditching green energy targets.

But he did not put a price tag on the cost of building nine nuclear reactors, or explain how to deal with the radioactive waste, as part of his “affordable transition”.

Attacking the SNP, he added: “They make up random targets with no plan to meet them.

“They seek to shut down Scotland’s oil and gas sector and refuse to embrace nuclear energy.

“They back monster pylons regardless of how they scar Scotland. And they throw public money at daft schemes that don’t reduce a single bill.”

‘Toxic nuclear waste’

The SNP’s Stuart McMillan said Mr Findlay is trying to sound like Reform’s Nigel Farage.

“The evidence is clear,” he said. “Nuclear energy is extortionate, with power stations taking decades to build and the resulting toxic nuclear waste posing a risk to the surrounding communities.”

Lib Dem energy spokesman Liam McArthur said Tories are out of touch.

“With the right investment and creative thinking a just transition to renewables is clearly possible,” he added.