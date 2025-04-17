North-east nuclear power station an ‘opportunity’ for local energy jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east nuclear power station an ‘opportunity’ for local energy jobs

Tories want to build nine "small" plants across the country as an alternative to the current transition from oil to renewable energy.

By Andy Philip
The SNP Government opposes new nuclear power stations in Scotland. Image: PA.
Energy jobs in the north-east could be saved by adding nine new nuclear power stations to the grid, according to Scottish Tories.

Party leader Russell Findlay wants the government to get moving with so-called small modular reactors within five years.

He would need to convince the SNP to drop its long-held opposition to nuclear or hope Tories have a say in the Holyrood administration after the next election.

Mr Findlay said: “I don’t want to be too specific about where exactly they might be, but if there are opportunities to do so in the north-east, and to create employment for those in the north-east, then absolutely that should be a factor.”

The pro-nuclear policy, set out in Edinburgh on Thursday, was billed as a plan to overturn SNP “net zero” ambitions.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay, pictured, spoke about north-east energy in his policy pitch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Findlay claimed the SNP is “virtue signalling” by turning away from oil and gas while missing or ditching green energy targets.

But he did not put a price tag on the cost of building nine nuclear reactors, or explain how to deal with the radioactive waste, as part of his “affordable transition”.

Attacking the SNP, he added: “They make up random targets with no plan to meet them.

“They seek to shut down Scotland’s oil and gas sector and refuse to embrace nuclear energy.

“They back monster pylons regardless of how they scar Scotland. And they throw public money at daft schemes that don’t reduce a single bill.”

‘Toxic nuclear waste’

The SNP’s Stuart McMillan said Mr Findlay is trying to sound like Reform’s Nigel Farage.

“The evidence is clear,” he said. “Nuclear energy is extortionate, with power stations taking decades to build and the resulting toxic nuclear waste posing a risk to the surrounding communities.”

Lib Dem energy spokesman Liam McArthur said Tories are out of touch.

“With the right investment and creative thinking a just transition to renewables is clearly possible,” he added.

Conversation