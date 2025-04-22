North East MSP Maggie Chapman told to apologise for Supreme Court ‘attack’ in Aberdeen speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North East MSP Maggie Chapman told to apologise for Supreme Court ‘attack’ in Aberdeen speech

The Faculty of Advocates says it's "dismayed" at Ms Chapman describing the court as "bigoted".

By Alasdair Clark
North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: DC Thomson.
North East MSP Maggie Chapman is being told to apologise for using a speech in Aberdeen to accuse the Supreme Court of bigotry after its ruling on the definition of a “biological woman”.

Ms Chapman, who is a North East Green MSP, is also facing calls to resign from Holyrood’s equalities committee after she condemned the court in her speech.

The backlash follows her comments made at a protest in the city, where she said: “We say ‘not in our name’ to the bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court and from so many other institutions in our society. Not in our name, never in our name.”

The Supreme Court ruled last week that for the purposes of equalities law, a “woman” refers to someone’s biological sex – even if they have legally changed their gender.

Lawyer’s ‘dismay’ at MSP’s remarks

The Faculty of Advocates today told Ms Chapman to apologise and consider her position on the equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.

Dean of faculty Roddy Dunlop KC wrote to Ms Chapman and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam, the committee convener.

Mr Dunlop wrote: “It was with considerable concern and dismay that we read reports of Ms Chapman MSP addressing a public gathering in the wake of the recent ruling.

“These are appalling comments to come from any elected politician. They are all the worse when they come from someone who holds the post of deputy convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.

‘Outrage’

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: DC Thomson.

“For Ms Chapman to claim that they were swayed by ‘bigotry, prejudice and hatred’ is outrageous.”

Mr Dunlop called on the Green MSP to “reflect on her words” and issue a “fulsome and swift apology”.

He also argued her comments are not compatible with her role as a member or deputy convener of the committee.

The top lawyer added: “Faculty very much regrets having to write this letter.

“However, Ms Chapman’s words have left it with no choice. Her behaviour in this instance is utterly beyond the pale.”

‘I am not going to stop representing trans constituents’

Asked about the letter, Ms Chapman told reporters: “I will of course read and consider the faculty’s letter, but the Supreme Court’s ruling is already having a real world impact on the lives of trans people and their loved ones.

“It is already being used as a launchpad for a new and aggressive wave of attacks on trans people and their right to live freely as who they are.

“MSPs are elected to represent people. I am not going to stop representing the views of my trans constituents or standing up for their rights.”

