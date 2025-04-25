New ‘Lord Gove of Torry’ says ‘finger pointing’ over Raac must end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

New ‘Lord Gove of Torry’ says ‘finger pointing’ over Raac must end

Aberdonian Michael Gove, who will soon take on the community's name in the House of Lords, told the P&J where he stands on the crisis.

Michael Gove was part of the last UK Tory Government who failed to provide any extra Raac cash. Image: DC Thomson.
Michael Gove was part of the last UK Tory Government who failed to provide any extra Raac cash. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Newly appointed Lord Gove of Torry says the “finger pointing” over Raac must stop as he urged decision makers to work together for residents.

We revealed on Wednesday how Aberdeen-raised former politician Michael Gove will take the title when he enters the House of Lords next month.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J we asked for his thoughts on the Raac crisis which is hitting homeowners in the tight-knit community he’s picked for his title.

No longer in politics, Mr Gove is now the editor of The Spectator magazine.

But he said he has followed the plight of Torry Raac residents over the past year.

‘Finger pointing’

While he wouldn’t be drawn on which government holds responsibility for rectifying the issue, he said the “finger pointing” has to end.

The former Tory government, of which he was part, was unwilling to offer any extra UK Government cash when the crisis first unfolded last year.

Mr Gove said: “When I was in government we tried to set to deal with unsafe buildings after Grenfell.

“I do feel we should get the UK Government, Scottish Government and Aberdeen City Council to work together rather than finger pointing.

Torry Raac homes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“There can be a way forward so people who through no fault of their own are in unsafe buildings can have a brighter future.”

On Thursday, the P&J launched its campaign to support Aberdeen homeowners Trapped by Raac. 

For the past year, we’ve reported how the discovery of this cheap and potentially dangerous concrete in local authority-built housing stock has plunged residents of Torry into chaos and uncertainty.

Homeowners face losses of between £35,000 and £55,000 on average on the sale of their property, according to valuations from the council.

Who should pay?

We revealed earlier this week how residents in the area will finally get to put their concerns to the SNP’s housing minister after “months of silence”.

Paul McLennan is due to meet with campaigners for the first time since the problems came to light, during a visit to Aberdeen on May 2.

However, his office, in a letter seen by the P&J, stated the Scottish Government considers Raac a matter of “building maintenance”, with building owners “responsible for any costs incurred”.

While Scottish ministers have called for a UK funding solution to be put in place, the UK Government has no plans for a UK-wide response on the issue.

Click this image to sign this petition to the UK Government:

Conversation